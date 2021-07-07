Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Suresh Raina Leads Wishes for 'Thala' Dhoni

It is MS Dhoni‘s 40th birthday and Twitter can’t keep calm. The wishes for the legendary Dhoni haven’t stopped since midnight, as cricketers and his fans are equally excited on the occasion. His CSK mate Suresh Raina was one of the first ones to wish him on Twitter.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni," Raina wrote.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qeLExrMonJ— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2021

Pace bowler Ishant Sharma had this to say on the special day, “Mahi Bhai wishing you a very Happy Birthday!! A great friend in a captain! Hope you have the best day and a great year ahead!! @msdhoni."

Mahi Bhai wishing you a very Happy Birthday!! A great friend in a captain!Hope you have the best day and a great year ahead!! @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cjflB6hd8N — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 6, 2021

Here are some other wishes:

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/l8F7qaPlWr— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2021

There’s a reason they call him Captain Cool On his birthday, relive some of MS Dhoni’s greatest calls as @BCCI skipper ‍✈‍ pic.twitter.com/8nK5hvTuWM — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

MS Dhoni is currently holidaying with his family in the hills. He, along with wife Sakshi also celebrated their wedding anniversary together where he gifted her a retro car. Now Dhoni, after this break will be seen leading CSK once again in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021.

