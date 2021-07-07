CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home» Cricket Home» News»Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Suresh Raina Leads Wishes for 'Thala' Dhoni
2-MIN READ

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Suresh Raina Leads Wishes for 'Thala' Dhoni

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Suresh Raina Leads Wishes for 'Thala' Dhoni

It is MS Dhoni's 40th birthday and Twitter can't keep calm. The wishes for the legendary Dhoni haven't stopped since midnight, as cricketers and his fans are equally excited on the occasion. His CSK mate Suresh Raina was one of the first ones to wish him on Twitter.

It is MS Dhoni‘s 40th birthday and Twitter can’t keep calm. The wishes for the legendary Dhoni haven’t stopped since midnight, as cricketers and his fans are equally excited on the occasion. His CSK mate Suresh Raina was one of the first ones to wish him on Twitter.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni," Raina wrote.

Pace bowler Ishant Sharma had this to say on the special day, “Mahi Bhai wishing you a very Happy Birthday!! A great friend in a captain! Hope you have the best day and a great year ahead!! @msdhoni."

RELATED NEWS

Here are some other wishes:

MS Dhoni is currently holidaying with his family in the hills. He, along with wife Sakshi also celebrated their wedding anniversary together where he gifted her a retro car. Now Dhoni, after this break will be seen leading CSK once again in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:July 07, 2021, 07:56 IST