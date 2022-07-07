Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Top Batting Performances of India's Most Successful Captain MSD

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MS DHONI: From collecting tickets at Kharagpur Railways station in West Bengal to collecting trophies for the biggest cricket tournaments, MS Dhoni’s journey has been legendary. Dhoni made his debut for India against Bangladesh in December 2004. In less than three years, the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter was leading India in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. The tournament did not just establish the T20 format but also gave India arguably its best captain ever. As Dhoni celebrates his 41st birthday today, we look at some of his most memorable innings

148 vs Pakistan

A surprise promotion to number 3 in the match against Pakistan on April 5, 2005, paved the way for MS Dhoni’s first international ton. Building partnerships, first with Virender Sehwag and then with Rahul Dravid, Dhoni scored 148 off 123 balls. In what was a complete decimation of Pakistan bowling attack in Visakhapatnam, Dhoni hit 15 boundaries and four gigantic sixes.

183 not out vs Sri Lanka

With 148 against Pakistan at Vishakhapatnam, young Dhoni had shown glimpses of his calibre to single-handedly change matches. And with his unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka in Jaipur, Dhoni announced that he was here to stay long. In reply to Lanka’s 298, Dhoni displayed power hitting of the highest class as he smashed 15 boundaries and 10 sixes. None of the Indian batters got a chance to go past 40 -un mark as Dhoni displayed a one-man show, overpowering Sri Lanka’s bowling unit.

224 vs Australia, 2013

In reply to Australia’s 380 in the first Test, India got off an abrupt start, losing both openers at just 12 runs in Chennai. The innings were offered stability by a partnership between Chetesh war Pujara and Sachin Tendulkar before MS Dhoni walked in. The stage was set for India to register a good lead over the visitors. Building partnerships with Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Dhoni took charge of the Indian innings. The skipper went on to score his maiden double ton and finished off with 224, taking India to a mammoth 572.

113* v Pakistan, Chennai, 2012

India was reeling at 29/5 when Dhoni walked in to bat against a fiery Pakistani bowling attack. The hosts needed magic to avoid a humiliating total. Dhoni delivered magic in Chennai that day. Scoring a resilient 113, Dhoni led India to a 227. Though the innings went in a losing cause, it is surely among the bests to come out of Dhoni’s bat

91 vs Sri Lanka, 2011

The World Cup winning six off Dhoni’s bat in 2011 is imprinted in every Indian cricket fan’s memory like it happened yesterday. Chasing Sri Lanka’s 274, India found itself in trouble after losing three wickets at 114 runs. However, the partnership between Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni steered the match in India’s favour. While Gambhir was dismissed at 97, Dhoni remained unbeaten with a 79-ball 91.

