Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Top Batting Performances of Team India’s Captain Cool

Mahendra Singh Dhoni successfully established himself as one of the greatest captains in the cricket fraternity. Apart from being an extraordinary skipper, Dhoni was also an outstanding wicketkeeper and an astonishing finisher. In his glorious international career, the Ranchi-born produced a lot of amazing knocks to steer India to many victories.

Let’s take a look at 5 best batting performances delivered by the former Indian skipper:

224 vs Australia, Chennai, February 2013

Dhoni established his domination in the purest format of the game with his spectacular knock of 224 runs in a Test match against Australia. The second innings of the Test saw India following 380 runs posted by the visiting side. Dhoni provided a massive lead to the hosts by playing a phenomenal knock of 224 runs. Dhoni scored at a strike rate of 84.53. The carnage caused by the veteran on the field resulted in India winning the match by eight wickets.

148 v Pakistan, Visakhapatnam, 2005

The second One Day International of the six-match series between India and Pakistan saw Dhoni playing another remarkable innings. The former Indian skipper walked in to bat at number three. The wicketkeeper produced a whirlwind inning of 148 runs off 123 deliveries. The knock included 15 boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 120.33. The exploits by Dhoni helped India in posting a total of 356 runs and winning the match by 58 runs.

183* v Sri Lanka, Jaipur, 2005

Playing the third One Day International of the seven-match series against Sri Lanka, Dhoni registered his highest score in ODI. While India was chasing 299 runs, batting at number three, Dhoni played an incredible knock of 183 off 145. Dhoni was the wrecker-in-chief for the hosts as they registered a victory by six wickets with 23 balls remaining.

91* v Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2011

Dhoni’s incredible knock of 91 runs in the final of the World Cup 2011 will go down as one of the most memorable knocks. Chasing a total of 274 runs posted by Sri Lanka in the final, India found themselves at 114 for three. However, the partnership of Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir completely changed the momentum. Dhoni smacked 91 runs off 79 deliveries including eight boundaries and two maximums.

113* v Pakistan, Chennai, 2012

Dhoni produced one of the best innings played by a Number seven batsman against Pakistan in 2012. In the first innings, Pakistan bowlers breathed fire with the ball as after ten overs, India found themselves reeling at 29 for five. The hosts were heading towards an embarrassing total but Dhoni showed his grit and determination. The wicketkeeper played an incredible knock of not out 113 to help India post a total of 227. However, Dhoni’s century came in a losing cause as Pakistan comfortably reached the target with six wickets in hand.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here