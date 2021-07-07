Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: When Pervez Musharraf Became a Fan of Dhoni's Hairstyle

Even before MS Dhoni the captain took the world by storm, it was his batting and his hairdo that caught the attention of everyone alike. Dhoni was a big hit in his first away series against Pakistan where he took all the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. During one such ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where Dhoni took India to a comfortable win, Dhoni earned praise from then Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf.

The latter also complimented him on his hairstyle, and asked him not to change it. “I saw a placard which said ‘Dhoni have a haircut’. If you want to take my opinion, you look good in this haircut. Don’t have a haircut,” Musharraf was quoted as saying. It that match the swashbuckling wicket-keeper went on to score a quickfire 72, while Yuvraj scored 79 not out, as India chased down 290.

Meanwhile, on his 40th birthday, ICC came up with a video that show the major decisions of Dhoni’s career. That includes the decision to promote himself in the batting order ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka. The move paid off well as Dhoni scored an unbeaten 91 to take India to title.

The video also features masterstroke from World T20 2007, where he gave the last over to little-known Joginder Sharma ahead of experienced Harbhajan Singh. The second on the list was and event from 2015 World Cup semifinal against Australia. He introduced R Ashwin into the attack when Maxwell was starting to take the bowlers to the cleaners. Ashwin bowled one on the legs, and was caught out in the deep by Rahane.

Another noteworthy mention is from the same competition. It was during the semifinal against West Indies, and India needed a wicket. It was then Dhoni called Virat Kohli to roll his arm over. Kohli delivered and removed a dangerous Jonhson Charles in no time.

