Happy Birthday, Munaf Patel: A Look Back at Four Best Spells by Former Indian Pacer

Tall and wiry Munaf Patel established himself as one of the fastest seam bowlers in the Indian cricket set-up. Hailing from Ikhar, Gujarat, Munaf featured in all the three formats for India. The World Cup-winning bowler played as many as 70 One Day Internationals along with 13 Test matches and 3 T20 Internationals. The right-hander has 86 ODI, 35 Test and 4 T20I wickets under his belt. Let’s revisit some of the spectacular performances by Munaf Patel.

4/29 vs South Africa in Johannesburg, 2011

The second One Day International of the three-match series between South Africa and India saw Munaf taking the Man of the Match award home. India didn’t have a good outing with the willow as they could manage just 190 runs on the scoreboard in 50 overs.

While the victory was almost impossible for the visitors, Munaf scalped four wickets while conceding just 29 runs in his eight overs. On the back of the exploits by Munaf, India won the game by one run.

4/48 vs Bangladesh, Dhaka, 2011

The league match of the 2011 World Cup saw Munaf Patel steering India to victory against Bangladesh with his stunning performance. Batting first, India posted a score of 370 runs on the scoreboard. In reply, Bangladesh had a good start as the opening batter Tamim Iqbal played a sublime knock of 70 runs.

However, Munaf managed to bring momentum back in the Indian camp as he produced the figures of 10-0-48-4. Thus, India won the game by a massive 87 runs.

4/25 vs England, Mohali, 2006

The second Test of the three-match series between England and India saw Munaf Patel bowling magic with the ball. The seamer bowled the finest spell of his Test career as he helped India in winning the match by nine wickets. The first innings of the series was Munaf picking three wickets while giving 72 runs.

This was followed by a spectacular performance in the third innings as Munaf scaled four wickets while conceding 25 runs. The right-hander picked the likes of Alastair Cook, Geraint Jones, Liam Plunkett and Matthew Hoggard.

5/21 Vs Kings Xi Punjab, Mohali, 2011

The 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Munaf producing his best IPL performance against Kings XI Punjab. Playing for Mumbai Indians, the seamer ran through the opposition’s batting unit in the first innings to pick as many as five wickets.

Munaf managed to send Paul Valthaty, Shaun Marsh, Dinesh Karthik, David Hussey and Ryan Harris back to the pavilion. However, the pacer’s efforts went in vain as Mumbai’s batting line-up collapsed at 87 to secure a defeat.

