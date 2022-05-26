Happy Birthday Paul Collingwood: Interesting Facts About First England Captain to Win ICC Trophy

Paul Collingwood has been one of the most productive cricketers to have donned the English jersey. Not only did he leave his mark with his batting and bowling performances for England, but Collingwood also had a successful stint as a captain who led his team to a win in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2010. In his career spanning over a decade, Collingwood played a key all-rounder role for the English team before finally hanging up his boots from One Day and Test cricket in 2011.

However, he continued with T20 cricket before playing his last game in 2017 against Pakistan. After his illustrious career as a player, Collingwood moved to coaching and has worked with the England team as a batting and fielding coach. He was even appointed as the temporary head coach of England Team in June 2020 for the ODI series against Ireland.

Interestingly, Collingwood played his first and last international match against the same team, Pakistan. As he celebrates his birthday today, we bring to you some interesting and unknown facts about him.

First England Captain to win ICC trophy

He became the first ever English captain to win an ICC trophy when his team beat Australia in the final of ICC T20 World Cup in 2010 in West Indies. Accidental Cricketer

Collingwood was initially a footballer but after his father’s request to give up football to focus on his cricketing talent, Collingwood switched over. He is also a supporter of Sunderland AFC, a club that plays its football in the top tier league in England. Forceful Cricketer

Collingwood was not the most gifted player, but it was his fighting spirit and grit with which he was able to develop his skills and made it to the international side. This grit helped him in being fearless in his approach while captaining the English side. Nicknames

Collingwood has a lot of nicknames. Some of his popular nicknames are Colly, Weed, Shep, Brigadier Block and Wood. First Durham player to Score Test century

Collingwood is the first ever Durham player to score a Test century for the England side during India tour in 2006.

