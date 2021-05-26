Happy Birthday Paul Collingwood: Lesser-known Facts About Former England Cricketer

Paul Collingwood has been one of the most stylish cricketers to have donned the English jersey. Not only did he leave his mark with his batting and bowling performance for England, but Collingwood also had a successful stint as a captain who led them to winning the ICC T20 world cup in 2010. In his career spanning over a decade, Collingwood played a key all-rounder role for the English team before finally hanging up his boots from One Day and Test cricket in 2011.

However, he continued with T20 cricket before playing his last game in 2017 against Pakistan. After his illustrious career as a player, Collingwood moved to coaching and has worked with the England team as a batting and fielding coach. He was even appointed as the temporary head coach of England Team in June 2020 for the ODI series against Ireland.

Interestingly, Collingwood played his first and last international match against the same team, Pakistan. As he celebrates his 45th birthday today, we bring to you some interesting and unknown facts about him.

First England Captain to win ICC trophy

He became the first ever English captain to win an ICC trophy when his team beat Australia in the final of ICC T20 World Cup in 2010 in West Indies.

Accidental Cricketer

Collingwood was initially a footballer but after his father’s request to give up football to focus on his cricketing talent, Collingwood gave up football. He is also a supporter of Sunderland AFC, a club that plays its football in the top tier league in England.

Forceful Cricketer

Collingwood was not the most gifted player, but it was his fighting spirit and grit with which he was able to develop his skills and made it to the international side. This grit helped him in being fearless in the approach while captaining the English side.

Nicknames

Collingwood has a lot of nicknames. Some of his popular nicknames are Colly, Weed, Shep, Brigadier Block and Wood.

First Durham player to Score Test century.

Collingwood is the first ever Durham player to score a test century for the England test side during India tour in 2006.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here