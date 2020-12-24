- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
Happy Birthday Piyush Chawla: Here are his Top Five IPL Bowling Performances
He stepped on the international cricket arena 14 years ago, when he became the second-youngest player to represent India in the long format of the game.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 24, 2020, 1:07 PM IST
Indian spinner Piyush Chawla is celebrating his birthday today. He stepped on the international cricket arena 14 years ago, when he became the second-youngest player to represent India in the long format of the game. Chawla made his Test debut at the age 17, in March 2006 against England at Mohali. The following year, he made his ODI debut against Bangladesh at Dhaka.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
The promising cricketer from Uttar Pradesh, since his teenage days, has been part of many world cup tournaments for India. Starting with the Under-19 World Cup in 2006, followed by the inaugural Twenty20 (T20) World Cup in 2007, which India won. He was also part of World T20 2010 and then the 2011 World Cup, which was also won by India after a gap of 28 years.
He has been in and out of the Indian team for various reasons, he has so far just played in three Tests and 25 ODIs and seven T20Is games. However, Chawla has been a successful player in the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He first played for Kings XI Punjab (2008-13). In 2014, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders where he was part of it till 2019. In the 2020 IPL auction, he was bought by the Chennai Super Kings.
As the leg spinner turns 32, here’s a look at his top five bowling performances in IPL.
4/17 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dharamsala, 2011
Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh’s brilliant partnership helped Kings XI Punjab put up a mammoth total of 232 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chawla then joined the party while defending the same as he scalped wickets of Mohammad Kaif, Arun Karthik, AB de Villiers and finally Johan van der Wath. KXIP won the match by 111 runs.
4/32 vs Delhi Capitals, Kolkata, 2015
Batting first KKR scored a respectable 171. Chasing it, the Delhi Capitals got off to a good start but then Chawla weaved his magic again. He picked the wickets of Manoj Tiwary, Jean-Paul Duminy, Kedar Jadhav, and the dangerous Yuvraj Singh to give his side a 13-run win over the Capitals.
3/18 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata 2012
KXIP could only score a mere 134 runs in their first innings and Kolkata’s Manvinder Bisla and Manoj Tiwary looked to further build their partnership. Chawla was the deadlock-breaker as he dismissed Bisla and Yusuf Pathan in the same over. In the next, he dismissed Shakib Al Hasan, to hand KKR a deadly blow.
3/20 vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata, 2019
Batting first Kolkata Knight Riders managed to post 175 runs, Chawla stepped in to pick three important wickets - Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes and Stuart Binny. At the end, the Royals managed to win the game.
3/19 vs Kings XI Punjab, Abu Dhabi, 2014
Chawla’s spell was enough to break a dangerous Virender Sehwag and Glenn Maxwell partnership, as he first scalped the wicket of Maxwell. He then picked the wickets of Sehwag and Rishi Dhawan to complete his 3-wicket haul.
