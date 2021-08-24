Happy Birthday, Poonam Yadav: Top Bowling Performances of Indian Women Leg-spinner

Indian women cricketer Poonam Yadav is one of the most experienced members of the Indian team. Hailing from Agra district, UP, she is considered the nucleus of India’s bowling attack. In her incredible international career, which started in 2013, Yadav has established as a mainstay and produced several match-defining performances to save the Indian team during crunch situations.

The Arjuna Award recipient may have a short stature, but the opposing teams always fall for her flight, guile which made her one of the leading wicket takers in the world. Yadav has played in 52 ODIs and 71 T20Is for India Women so far. She has taken 75 and 98 wickets in those formats respectively at bowling averages of 23 and 15.

As the cricketer celebrates her big day, we list some best performances by the leg spin veteran:

4/13 vs Sri Lanka, Visakhapatnam, 3rd ODI, 2014

Mithali Raj marked her return with a 109-ball 104 runs, which allowed the Indian Women’s side to post a total of 229/5, against their Sri Lankan counterparts. In reply, the visitors second-wicket pair of Lasanthi Madushani and Chamari Atapattu resisted for a bit. But Yadav pitched in with crucial four wickets leaking just 13-runs from her 10 over spell to set up a 95-run win. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Ram picked two wickets apiece, as the Sri Lankan outfit collapsed at 134 in 44 overs.

4/24 vs South Africa, Kimberley, 2nd ODI, 2018

If opener Smriti Mandhana’s superb 135-runs helped post a total of 302/3 in the allotted 50 overs. Yadav scalped four wickets to beat South Africa by a massive margin of 178 runs and win the three-match series 2-0.

4/9 vs Bangladesh, Twenty20 Asia Cup Final, Kuala Lumpur, 2018

Defending a mere 112-runs, Yadav scalped four wickets giving away just nine runs in her quota of four overs, to register her career best (till date). However, her effort went in vain, as the Bangladesh side won the nail biting summit clash by three wickets.

4/19 vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Sydney, 2020

On the opening night of the T20 World Cup, defending a total of 132, the Pint-sized punisher was once again at her best as she flummoxed Australia’s chase. Yadav’s leg-spinning masterclass gave her the wondrous figures of 4/19 and led to the Aussie collapse at 115.

3/18 vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Perth, 2020

After starring in India’s opening-night victory against Australia. Yadav, once again impressed and helped secure an 18-run victory against Bangladesh in Perth. She finished the evening with the best bowling figures of 3/18 as India made it two in a row in Group A.

