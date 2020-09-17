Happy Birthday R Ashwin: Five Bowling Records of Ravichandran Ashwin That Are Just Too Brilliant

Ravichandran Ashwin stunned the cricketing world with his economical bowling and several variations he could produce with the ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin shot up to fame in 2010 when playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. He stunned the cricketing world with his economical bowling and several variations he could produce with the ball. The right-arm off-break bowler was good with the bat too and has played decisive roles for India in the international forums. As Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his 33rd birthday, let us take a look at some of the bowling records he holds that are just too good to believe.

1. Ashwin in Tests:

There are no parallels when it comes to Ravichandran Ashwin’s records in test matches. He is the fastest Indian bowler to reach the 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300 and 350-wicket mark in terms of number of innings. In 2012, playing in just his ninth game, he reached the milestone of taking 50 wickets, which was the fastest for any Indian before him. In February 2017, he became the fastest to reach 250 wickets after dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh. Again, in November same year, he reached the mark of 300 – another record.

2. Ashwin in T20 Internationals:

Ravichandran Ashwin is the first Indian to breach the 50-wicket mark in T20 Internationals. His record is still intact.

3. Ashwin – the All-Rounder:

Ravichandran Ashwin became the first Indian to take five wickets and score a century in the same Test match, on two separate occasions. The first time it came in 2011 while playing against West Indies. He did it again in November 2013, against the same team.

4. Man of the Match and Man of the Series:

Believe it or not, Ravichandran Ashwin was the Man of the Match on his debut. He was the third Indian to achieve that. And in August 2016, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, when he grabbed his sixth Man-of-the-Series Award in just his thirteenth Test series.

5. Ashwin tops ICC Rankings:

Ravichandran Ashwin along with Ravindra Jadeja, became the first spinner-duo to jointly rank as the top bowlers in ICC Test Rankings history. In 2016, Ashwin won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award. He was only the third Indian to do so.