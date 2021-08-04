Happy Birthday Rahul Chahar: 5 Interesting Facts About Indian Leg Spinner

Today is the birthday of Team India’s leg spinner Rahul Chahar. The youngster has turned 22 today. It has been a promising start to his career and he has played 5 T20Is for the country so far after having made his debut in 2019. In the 6 international matches played by him, he has picked up six wickets and considering his recent performances against Sri Lanka, he could be selected for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

On his birthday, we take a look at a few of the unknown facts about his life and career.

Wanted to be a fast bowler

Although, he has made his name as one of the top leg-spinners in the country, Rahul Chahar wanted to be a fast bowler after taking inspiration from his cousin, Deepak Chahar. However, Deepak asked him to focus on leg spin bowling as he did not have the strength to pursue fast bowling.

In an interview, he said, “I was not so talented in my childhood. My fast bowling was very bad. After this Deepak Bhaiya advised me to become a leg spinner. I didn’t have the strength to bowl fast.”

In one of the later interviews, Deepak Chahar too said that he did not want two fast bowlers in one house as it would lead to competition. Hence, he wanted both brothers to have different skills and play for the country.

Was not selected for Under-19 team

Rahul Chahar was not selected for the 2018 Under-19 world cup under the captaincy of Prithvi Shaw. However, he brushed the disappointment aside and worked on his game and he gives credit to this snub for his achievement.

Considers Imran Tahir as his idol

Rahul Chahar watched a lot of Shane Warne’s leg spin in childhood, but considers Imran Tahir his idol. Speaking in a show, Chahar said, “When I was a child, I used to watch Shane Warne more but now I see Imran Tahir. Imran Tahir does not care about the pitch; he knows how to bowl in every situation.” He further said that he often asks Imran Tahir for help.

Getting beaten on taking wickets

When Rahul Chahar was young, he used to celebrate after dismissing senior batsmen in the academy. However, this did not go down too well with the batsmen and the leggie copped beating from his own coach.

