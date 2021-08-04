Happy Birthday Rahul Chahar: Leg Spinner's Best Bowling Spells for Mumbai Indians

Rahul Chahar is one of the finest leg spinners of the modern era. The 22-year-old has delivered some breathtaking performance in the recent past to attract the attention of the who’s who of the cricket fraternity. As the Rajasthan-born is turning 22 years old, let’s take a look at some of his best performances in the Indian Premier League.

3/29 vs Rajasthan Royals

Chahar’s impressive performance in IPL 2019 came in a losing cause as Mumbai Indians were outclassed by Rajasthan Royals. The first innings saw Mumbai posting a total of 161 runs on the scoreboard. Chasing 162, Rajasthan Royals produced a brilliant performance with the willow. Chahar tried his best to stop RR as he picked three wickets while conceding 29 runs. However, his efforts went in vain as Steve Smith played a class knock of 59 runs to helped RR cross the line.

4/27 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chahar’s best performance in the Indian Premier League came against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021. KKR were chasing a target of 153 when they were hit with a storm named Chahar. The 22-year-old picked as many as four scalps including the likes of Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Eoin Morgan. He gave away just 27 runs to stop Kolkata at a score of 142.

3/19 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chahar was in fine form during the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. Playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chahar produced another spectacular performance as he steered India to victory by 13 runs. The leg spinner picked three important scalps of Manish Pandey, Virat Singh and Abhishek Sharma while conceding just 19 runs in his four overs.

3/19 vs Delhi Capitals

Rahul Chahar’s another brilliant performance in the T20 league came during the 2019 edition against Delhi Capitals. As Delhi Capitals were chasing 169, Chahar managed to send Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer back to the pavilion. His whirlwind performance helped MI in scripting a victory by 40 runs.

