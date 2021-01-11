Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: 5 Numbers that Define the Career of 'The Wall'

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: 5 Numbers that Define the Career of 'The Wall'
Rahul Dravid had been one of the greatest batsmen in the history of Test cricket to have played the game. Known for his technique and temperament, he was known as 'The Wall' for his ability to bat for hours blocking one end playing out overs and time against the best opposition attacks all over the world.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 11, 2021, 5:50 AM IST
Rahul Dravid had been one of the greatest batsmen in the history of Test cricket to have played the game. Known for his technique and temperament, he was known as 'The Wall' for his ability to bat for hours blocking one end playing out overs and time against the best opposition attacks all over the world. According to Impact Index - one of the most holistic cricket stats systems in the world - Dravid was India's highest impact batsman in Test cricket - higher than the great Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.
India vs Australia Full Coverage | India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score
He was also a very good batsman in ODI cricket. In fact, he is one of the very few to have the double of aggregating more than 10000 runs in both Tests and One-Day Internationals.
We look at 5 interesting numbers from his Test career.
13265: Dravid's Aggregate for India in Test Cricket
Rahul Dravid aggregated 13265 runs for India in 163 Tests (he played one Test for the ICC) at an average of 52.63 including 36 hundreds and 63 fifties. It is the second-highest aggregate for an Indian batsman in Test cricket after Sachin Tendulkar. Dravid is one of the four Indians (the others being Gavaskar, Tendulkar and Kohli) who belong to the 50-plus average Club in Test cricket (min. 2000 runs).
8: Number of Series-Defining Performances in his Test career
Dravid gave 8 series-defining performances (SD) in his Test career. An SD is a high impact performance in a Test match which helps the team win the series or draw level from behind. His greatest innings came after India followed on at the Eden Gardens against Australia in 2001. Dravid made 180 and changed the match on its head with VVS Laxman. India went on to win a historic Test. His 148 on a difficult pitch at Leeds in 2002 helped India draw level the series at 1-1. Dravid's 233 and 72 at the Adelaide Oval in 2003 is already the stuff of legend. India won the Test by 4 wickets.
68.8: Dravid's Batting Average in England
Dravid had an aggregate of 1376 runs in 13 Tests in England. He recorded 6 hundreds and 4 fifties in testing conditions where the swing and seam has troubled some of the best of all-time. His average of 68.8 in England is the highest for an Indian batsman (min. 500 runs). He is followed by Ganguly (65.35) and Tendulkar (54.31). In fact, Dravid's average in England was the highest for any sub-continent batsman in the country. Saleem Malik followed with an average of 66.5.
63.83: Dravid's Batting Average in New Zealand
Dravid had an excellent record in the trying conditions in New Zealand too. He scored 766 runs in 7 Tests with 2 hundreds and 5 fifties in New Zealand. His average of 63.83 in New Zealand is the fourth-highest for a batsman from the sub-continent (min. 500 runs) after Javed Miandad, Mohammad Azharuddin and Shakib Al Hasan.
2001-2006: The Golden Period for Dravid in Test Cricket
Dravid was at the peak of his batting prowess between 2001 and 2006. During this period, he aggregated 5776 runs in 66 Tests at an average of 60.16. 15 of his hundreds came in this time-frame. Most of his series-defining performances came during this period and he was the second-highest impact batsman in the world after Inzamam-ul-Haq in this time-frame.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking