Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: From Cricketers to Politicians, This is How Everyone Wished the Top Cricketer

One of the most dependable man of Indian cricket, Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid is celebrating his 48th Birthday.

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid needs no introduction. He won the Arjuna Award in 1998, Padma Shri in 2003 and Padma Bhushan in 2013. Apart from that, the International Cricket Council had also given him the Cricketer of the Year award in 2004. Rahul was born in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on January 11, 1973.

Presently, Rahul is leading the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He has also been the fourth highest run-getter in Test cricket with 13,288 runs from 286 innings of 164 matches.

The cricketer par excellence celebrates his 48th birthday on Monday, January 11. Ever since the day started, his friends, former colleagues and other cricket fans have been extending their wishes to The Wall.

His friend and cricketer Dodda Ganesh shared a throwback picture of the two of them on his Twitter handle. He described Rahul as his childhood buddy and a phenomenal human being.

One of my favourite teammates from my Karnataka U-19 days, my childhood buddy and above all, a great human being. Happy birthday, Rahul Dravid. You’re the epitome of perfection. Have a great year ahead, Jam #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/xtsKXMF93Z — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) January 11, 2021

VVS Laxman too did not shy away from sharing a happy throwback moment from the field on his birthday. In the two snaps, Rahul can be seen smiling while posing.

Warm birthday wishes to a special friend with whom I shared a lot of wonderful memories and who continues to inspire us. Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead Rahul. pic.twitter.com/S3hWufvD9r — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021

Ex-Sri Lankan cricketer, Russel Arnold referred to him as a great player and a great guy on the occasion of his birthday. He tweeted a picture from an India vs Sri Lanka match in which Rahul seen wicketkeeping, while Russel is batting.

Happy Birthday to the legend #RahulDravid Great player.. but most importantly great guy pic.twitter.com/PUBgse8IYd — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) January 11, 2021

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan was also quick to share some throwback moments of the iconic batsmen. He has shared snippets from a test match, in which Rahul is seen smiling on the ground. In a rather flattering statement, he said that walls don’t retire but instead become monuments.

On Rahul’s birthday, the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI), shared the stats about the cricketer. The information includes the caps he has won and the runs he has made. They shared a graphic in which the board has extended their wishes to the ace cricketer.

509 international caps 24,208 international runs 48 international tons Most catches (210) in Tests Over 10,000 runs in both Tests & ODIs Wishing Rahul Dravid - former India captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/X2E181x5jK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2021

