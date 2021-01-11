Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: From Cricketers to Politicians, This is How Everyone Wished the Top Cricketer

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
- 2nd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: From Cricketers to Politicians, This is How Everyone Wished the Top Cricketer
One of the most dependable man of Indian cricket, Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid is celebrating his 48th Birthday.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 11, 2021, 8:39 PM IST
Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid needs no introduction. He won the Arjuna Award in 1998, Padma Shri in 2003 and Padma Bhushan in 2013. Apart from that, the International Cricket Council had also given him the Cricketer of the Year award in 2004. Rahul was born in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on January 11, 1973.
Presently, Rahul is leading the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He has also been the fourth highest run-getter in Test cricket with 13,288 runs from 286 innings of 164 matches.
The cricketer par excellence celebrates his 48th birthday on Monday, January 11. Ever since the day started, his friends, former colleagues and other cricket fans have been extending their wishes to The Wall.
His friend and cricketer Dodda Ganesh shared a throwback picture of the two of them on his Twitter handle. He described Rahul as his childhood buddy and a phenomenal human being.
One of my favourite teammates from my Karnataka U-19 days, my childhood buddy and above all, a great human being. Happy birthday, Rahul Dravid. You’re the epitome of perfection. Have a great year ahead, Jam #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/xtsKXMF93Z
— ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) January 11, 2021
VVS Laxman too did not shy away from sharing a happy throwback moment from the field on his birthday. In the two snaps, Rahul can be seen smiling while posing.
Warm birthday wishes to a special friend with whom I shared a lot of wonderful memories and who continues to inspire us. Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead Rahul. pic.twitter.com/S3hWufvD9r
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021
Ex-Sri Lankan cricketer, Russel Arnold referred to him as a great player and a great guy on the occasion of his birthday. He tweeted a picture from an India vs Sri Lanka match in which Rahul seen wicketkeeping, while Russel is batting.
Happy Birthday to the legend #RahulDravid Great player.. but most importantly great guy pic.twitter.com/PUBgse8IYd
— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) January 11, 2021
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan was also quick to share some throwback moments of the iconic batsmen. He has shared snippets from a test match, in which Rahul is seen smiling on the ground. In a rather flattering statement, he said that walls don’t retire but instead become monuments.
Walls don't retire, they become monuments! #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/lymdiuwhLv
— P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) January 11, 2021
On Rahul’s birthday, the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI), shared the stats about the cricketer. The information includes the caps he has won and the runs he has made. They shared a graphic in which the board has extended their wishes to the ace cricketer.
509 international caps
24,208 international runs
48 international tons
Most catches (210) in Tests
Over 10,000 runs in both Tests & ODIs
Wishing Rahul Dravid - former India captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/X2E181x5jK
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2021
The cricketer par excellence celebrates his 48th birthday on Monday, January 11. Ever since the day started, his friends, former colleagues and other cricket fans have been extending their wishes to The Wall.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking