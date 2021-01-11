Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Here Are a Few Records That Celebrate 'The Wall'

He is the first international cricketer to have scored more than 10,000 runs batting at number three position.

Rahul Dravid is arguably one of the best batsmen India has produced. The iconic Team India cricketer is known for his temperament and technique; he was one of the most dependable batsmen for the team for decades. He’s often referred to with a colloquial name of ‘The Great Wall’ or ‘The Wall’ for his ability to bat for hours and play out against the best of bowling attacks across the world.

The former Indian captain, who made his Test debut against England at Lords in 1996, played 164 Tests scoring 13,288 runs with the help of 36 centuries and 63 fifties. The same year he made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Singapore. He scored 10,889 runs from 344 ODIs which include 12 centuries and 83 half-centuries. He announced his retirement from Test and domestic cricket in 2012. However, he announced his retirement before playing his first T20I match in 2011.

As the legendary cricketer turns 48, here’s a look at some of his unique records.

1. Highest number of balls faced

In his Test career spanning over 16 years, Dravid has faced 31,258 deliveries. It is the highest ever than any of his contemporaries, as the next closest to him is Sachin Tendulkar at 29,437 balls.

2. First to score centuries in all 10 Test playing countries

Dravid is the first batsman to have scored hundreds in all 10 Test cricket playing teams. During his career, he scored in England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India.

3. Longest time spent at the crease

Dravid also holds the record for most time spent at crease by a Test cricketer. The Wall recorded close to 736 hours at crease which is a world record.

4. Most number of catches by a fielder in Test cricket

Other than being a reliable batsman, Dravid was a marvellous slip fielder. He took 201 catches from 164 Test career, which is the highest by any non-wicketkeeper fielder.

5. First batsman with 10000 runs at No 3 in Tests

He is the first international cricketer to have scored more than 10,000 runs batting at number three position. Dravid scored a staggering 10,524 runs from 219 innings at an average of 52.88, which include 28 centuries and 50 fifties.

6. Partnership records

The Wall has several partnership records to his name in Test cricket. He has the highest number of partnership runs 32,039, the highest in the history of the game. He’s also involved in the maximum of 50 and 100 partnership with 126 partnerships of 50 plus runs and 88 partnerships of 100 plus runs. He was also involved in the second most number of partnerships 738 runs, just behind West Indies player Shivnarine Chanderpaul at 750 runs in the long format of the game.

7. Four centuries in four innings

He is the only Indian cricketer to score a hundred in four back-to-back innings. Dravid achieved this feat against England in 2002, in which his scores stood at 115 (Nottingham), 148 (Leeds), 217 (The Oval) and an unbeaten 100 against West Indies at Mumbai.