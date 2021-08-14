Happy Birthday, Ramiz 'Rambo' Raja: A Look at Former Pakistan Cricketer’s Illustrious Career

Given the nickname ‘Rambo’ by his teammates, Ramiz Hasan Raja has had a cricketing career filled with swagger and a persona that could be summed up as ‘classy’. The former Pakistan batsman turns 59 today.

Amongst the controversies that surrounded Pakistan cricket during the 80s, and the 90s, a player with impeccable class and integrity rose amidst the negativity, to assist his team achieve glory and new heights. A key figure in Pakistan’s World Cup win in 1992, Raja’s career may not be a statistician’s delight but his contribution to the Pakistan cricket side was pivotal.

A boy amongst the greats such as Mohsin Khan, Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik and Zaheer Abbas, Raja was called up by Pakistan after having played six years of first-class cricket. It was not a memorable Test debut, for Raja was dismissed for 1 run each in both the innings.

Raja made more of an impact in One-Day Internationals (ODI) as he went on to play 198 matches aside from 57 Tests.

He was a part of Pakistan’s squad which reached the semi-finals of the 1987 World Cup. Pakistan were knocked out by eventual winners Australia.

At the 1992 World Cup, Raja was one of Pakistan’s top-performers.

He will fondly be remembered for taking the catch of England’s Richard Illingworth that sealed maiden World Cup trophy for Pakistan.

A player with sheer elegance, Raja’s signature move was a flick shot to square leg and his leg-side play isn’t spoken about enough. In a career filled with ups and downs, Raja’s downs came after the 1992 World Cup victory. He suffered a slump in form and wasn’t a regular fixture in the team anymore, and both his last Test and ODI came in the year 1997.

In a career which spanned from 1984 to 1997, he has scored 2,833 runs in Test cricket including two centuries and 22 half-centuries. In ODI cricket, he played scored 5,841 runs which include nine centuries and 31 half-centuries.

Raja continued his association with cricket post his playing career as an administrator and a popular commentator.

He has in the past been the Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board and played an instrumental role in binding the cricketing ties between India and Pakistan in 2004.

Unfortunately, Raja had to resign in 2004 due to media commitments.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here