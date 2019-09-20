Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Happy Birthday Rashid Khan - Afghanistan Superstar Turns 21

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan was born on this day in 1998. The leg-spinner, widely considered one of the stars of Afghanistan cricket, has gone on to scale great heights in world and T20 franchise cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |September 20, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Happy Birthday Rashid Khan - Afghanistan Superstar Turns 21

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan was born on this day in 1998. The leg-spinner, widely considered one of the stars of Afghanistan cricket, has gone on to scale great heights in world and T20 franchise cricket.

Rashid made his T20 and ODI debut in October 2015 against Bangladesh and has since gone on to play more than a hundred matches across both formats for Afghanistan.

He has also played in all three of Afghanistan's Test matches, starring in their two wins against Ireland and Bangladesh, respectively.

The leg-spinner has been a consistent wicket-taker across formats: he has 20 wickets in Test cricket, 131 ODI wickets and 79 T20I wickets.

Rashid was named Afghanistan's T20I captain in April 2019 and had even captained the side in a match during the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. He was named captain across formats after the 2019 World Cup.

His Test captaincy debut saw him lead Afghanistan to a thumping 224-run win against Bangladesh in a match that saw Rashid take 11 wickets and score a half-century in the first innings.

However, it is in the T20 format where Rashid first made his name. His ability to bowl a deadly doosra while keeping his lines and lengths tight and getting regular wickets has seen him become a popular signing for various franchise-based T20 leagues.

He represents the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and has also turned out for teams in the Afghanistan Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, Big Bash League, T20 Blast, Caribbean Premier League the Mzansi Super League, besides also turning out for the T10 League.

