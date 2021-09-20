Happy Birthday, Rashid Khan: Top 5 Bowling Spells by this Afghan Magician in IPL

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan is widely considered as one of the stars of Afghanistan cricket. Rashid became the youngest Test skipper of all time at the age of 20, and five days later he scripted another record as he became the youngest skipper to record a win in Test cricket. He captained his side in a match during the 2019 ICC World Cup Qualifiers. Post the world cup, he was announced as the captain of the team across all formats. Apart from representing Afghanistan, Rashid plays a vital role in the bowling attack of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As the cricketer turns 23 this year, here is a look at some of the outstanding spells bowled by him over the years in IPL:

3/19 vs Gujarat Lions: In the year 2017, Rashid stunned everyone with his outstanding spell of 3/19 against Gujarat Lions. His ability to scalp wickets and restrict runs at the same time assisted SRH to restrict GL at a total of 135 for 7 in 20 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had thrashed Gujarat Lions by nine wickets and the team achieved the total in 15.3 overs.

3/19 vs Kolkata Knight Riders: An year later, the cricketer reprised his 3/19 spell against Kolkata Knight Riders. After putting up a total of 174 runs, SRH bowlers were not able to stop the attack by KKR batsmen. Only when it appeared that KKR was taking away the match, the skipper introduced Rashid.

In the first delivery of his second over, he sent Robin Uthappa back to the pavilion. Rashid further dismissed KKR’s set batsman Chris Lynn putting his side in a winning position.

2/11 vs Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians had bundled out SRH for a modest total of 118 runs. Stepping in to defend the total, skipper Kane Williamson made Rashid the spine of his bowling attack. The Afghan magician did live up to his expectations and laboured MI to 50/3.

After essaying his role well in the opening overs, his guile was put to test in his final and 17th over of the game. A power-hitting batsman like Hardik Pandya had to remain quiet as the Afghan cricketer bowled a maiden over.

3/7 vs Delhi Capitals: Just like old wine, Rashid’s bowling attack has got simply better with time. Defending a total of 217 runs against Delhi Capitals in 2020, Rashid bowled one of the best economical figures. Giving away only 7 runs, Rashid bowled 17 dot balls in his four overs. This particular inning by Rashid was lauded not only by his teammates but netizens and former cricketers too.

3/21 vs Kings XI Punjab: In a match against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) back in 2019, Rashid turned the tables when the opponent was in a comfortable position. Chasing 212, Punjab had made 40 runs at the loss of 1 wicket in the first five over.

The Afghan magician scalped three wickets and disrupted the middle batting order of Punjab. And by the end of 13th over, Punjab was reduced to 107/5.

In the recent turn of events, Rashid has stepped down from the post of Afghanistan captain. The shocking decision came hours after Rashid was announced as the skipper of the Afghanistan squad for the upcoming T20 Men’s World Cup.

