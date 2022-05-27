Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: 5 Most Memorable Innings of the 'Champion of Champions'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAVI SHASTRI: Ravi Shastri has been one of the most flamboyant cricketers to have donned the Indian jersey. He was the first Indian and only the second cricketer to hit six sixes in an over. Shastri achieved this feat while batting against Baroda in a Ranji Match in the 1984-85 season. In a career spanning over a decade, Shastri was part of many wins for the Indian team. He was also awarded player of the tournament in the 1985 World Championship.

After his illustrated cricketing career as a player, Shastri moved to commentary and his voice is part of points if Indian cricket wins including the 2011 World Cup Final winning six by MS Dhoni. He was also the head coach of the Indian Team. As Ravi Shastri celebrates his birthday today on May 27, we look back at his cricketing career and list some of his most memorable innings.

187 vs England at the Oval, 1990

Shastri made his mark as an opener when he scored 187 against a strong English bowling lineup that included the likes of Devon Malcolm, Angus Fraser, Neil Williams and Eddie Hemmings.

Shastri innings helped India to put a total of 606/9 runs on the boards. England was bowled out for 340 in response and had to follow on but the match ended in a draw as England bounced back scoring 477/4 declared. 206 against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, 1992

In his decade long career, Ravi Shastri maiden test double century during his last tour of Australia when he smashed 206 runs in 477 balls at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He hit 17 boundaries and 2 sixes while establishing a 196 run partnership with Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin scored an unbeaten 146 runs in that innings.

Later, in the second innings, Shastri also picked 4 wickets and almost won the match for his country. 121 against Pakistan Karachi, 1983

Playing a match against Pakistan is always a pressure situation given the rivalries the two teams have had and it becomes tougher when you are playing your debut match.

However, Shastri was unfazed by this pressure and he smashed 128 runs while opening the batting for India.

Despite the fact that wickets fell on the other side, Shastri kept his cool and build innings later getting support from Dilip Vengsarkar’s half-century. This effort helped India amass 393 batting first in the game and eventually secure a draw. 51 against Australia in World Championship of Cricket, 1985

Ravi Shastri scored 54 in his 124 run opening partnership with K. Srikanth in the 1985 World Championship’s match against Australia.

The series became a remarkable point in his cricketing journey and his all-round performance helped Indian cling to the championship beating Pakistan in the finals. Shastri received an Audi car as a prize for his Man of The Championship award. 102 against West Indies, St John’s 1983

West Indies were a mighty side to play against back in the 1970s, 80 and drawing a match against them on their home turf was as good as a win for the Indian team.

Shastri scored 102 batting at number 6 against a deadly fast attack that had Andy Roberts. Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall, and helped India put 457 runs on the board which eventually played to be key to Indian being able to draw the match.

