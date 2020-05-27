Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, Cricketers Pour in Wishes

The all-rounder began his career as a left-arm spin bowler. He was known for his famous ‘chapati shot’, which meant a flick off the pads.

Trending Desk |May 27, 2020, 8:11 PM IST
ravi shastri

 

Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian cricket team,  is celebrating his birthday on May 27. A former cricketer and commentator, Shastri has represented India from 1981 to 1992 in both Tests as well as ODIs.

The all-rounder began his career as a left-arm spin bowler. He was known for his famous ‘chapati shot’, which meant a flick off the pads.

On his special day, team India captain of all formats, Virat Kohli dropped an adorable wish for his ‘Ravi Bhai’. Sharing a throwback picture of him, along with MS Dhoni and Shastri, Kohli wrote, “Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless #throwback”.

 

Other members of Team India, including Krunal Pandya, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane also wished their coach.

 

 

 

 

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to extend his warm wishes on Shastri’s birthday. “Happy birthday senior @RaviShastriOfc have a great day! Best wishes, cheers!” he wrote.

 

 

Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar also wished their former colleague. Sharing a throwback picture to wish the star, Kambli wrote, “Let the celebration last as long as our partnership when we opened the innings together in 1991 vs Pakistan at Sharjah!”

 

 

Meanwhile, Sachin shared a happy picture of the duo.

 

 

Cricket associations, including International Cricket Council (ICC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) shared throwback pictures from his cricketing days to wish the head coach.

 

 

 

 

Here are a few more wishes:

 

 

bccicricketiccOff The FieldRavi Shastrisachin tendulkarVinod kamblivirat kohli

