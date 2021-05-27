Happy Birthday, Ravi Shastri: Throwback to When Google Displayed Team India Coach's Age as 120

Team India head coach and former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri turned 59 on Thursday. Born in 1962, Shastri represented the nation in 80 Tests, where as an all-rounder he slammed 3830 runs at an average over 35, and picked 151 wickets. As in the ODIs, in 150 matches, the Mumbaikar scored 3108 runs and bagged 129 wickets, before he turned to broadcasting full-time.

ALSO READ – Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: 5 Best Batting Performances by Former Indian All-rounder

All these pieces of information are available on Google for free, and most of it is true. But once the search engine managed to embarrass itself by putting out the wrong age for Ravi Shastri. It projected Shastri’s age as 120, and showed his birthday as May 27, 1900. After being called out on the social media, the error was rectified quickly.

Screengrab

Meanwhile, one of Shastri’s best innings came against England at the Oval in 1990. He made his mark as an opener when he scored 187 against a strong English bowling lineup that included the likes of Devon Malcolm, Angus Fraser, Neil Williams and Eddie Hemmings. Shastri innings helped India to put a total of 606/9 runs on the boards. England was bowled out for 340 in response and had to follow on but the match ended in a draw as England bounced back scoring 477/4 declared.

For the unversed, Shastri was part of the 1983 team led by Kapil Dev, which lifted the World Cup in 1983. He also played a pivotal role in the World Championship of Cricket in Australia, where he won the Man of the Series award, and was gifted an Audi. As a coach he has taken the team to many memorable triumphs in Australia, Sri Lanka and West Indies. He also guided the team to World Cup semis in 2019, and Asia Cup victory in 2018.

ALSO READ – Virat Kohli Dated this Actress Before Anushka Sharma, Checkout Viral Pics

The fresh challenge for Shastri would be in the tour of England where Team India will first up against New Zealand in the WTC final. The match will begin on June 18, after which the team will play a five-Test series against England. For that, a 20-member squad has been announced, and the team is due to leave India on June 2.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here