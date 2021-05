Happy Birthday, Ravi Shastri: Twitter Flooded with Wishes for Team India Coach

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, turned 59 on Thursday and wishes started pouring in from all parts of the world. The BCCI led the series of wishes for Shastri by sharing some career highlights.

ALSO READ – Happy Birthday, Ravi Shastri: Throwback to When Google Displayed Team India Coach’s Age as 120

1⃣9⃣8⃣3⃣ World Cup-winner 2⃣3⃣0⃣ intl. games 6⃣9⃣3⃣8⃣ intl. runs & 2⃣8⃣0⃣ intl. wickets Here's wishing @RaviShastriOfc – former India captain & present #TeamIndia Head Coach – a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/fn82nU9Isz — BCCI (@BCCI) May 27, 2021

Apart from that Indian cricketers too wished the coach. India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wrote, “Happy Birthday, Ravi Bhai. May you keep uplifting our spirits both on and off the field. Wish you the best of years ahead.”

Happy Birthday, Ravi Bhai. May you keep uplifting our spirits both on and off the field. Wish you the best of years ahead. pic.twitter.com/9IfUUuWL3s — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 27, 2021

Pcaer Ishant Sharma wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai!! Best wishes to you on this day, praying for your good health, wealth & happiness!! Have a good one! Birthday cake.”

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai!! Best wishes to you on this day, praying for your good health, wealth & happiness!! Have a good one! @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/bOW9CfEPta — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) May 27, 2021

This is what keeper Dinesh Karthik had to say, “The tracer bullet turns a year wiser today! Wish a very happy birthday to you.”

The tracer bullet turns a year wiser today! Wish a very happy birthday to you @RaviShastriOfc. pic.twitter.com/hPF769qOve — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 27, 2021

Here is what the fans had to say:

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri 1983 World Cup winner 1985 World Championship of Cricket winner In 1985, India crushed Pakistan at the MCG in the FINAL to win the World Championship of Cricket Ravi Shastri was named PLAYER OF THE SERIES in the 1985 WCC in Australia — Daniel Alexander Fan (@james92cricket) May 27, 2021

ALSO READ – In Pics – Famous and Funny Quotes of The One & Only Birthday Boy Ravi Shastri

Shastri has been coaching Team India full-time since 2017, and the side has won numerous accolades under him. As a player too, he was equally successful. In his career, he scared close to 7k runs and scalped over 280 wickets. He also played a pivotal role in India’s victory in 1985 Benson & Hedges World Series.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here