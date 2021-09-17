Happy Birthday, Ravichandran Ashwin: Five Magnificent Bowling Spells by the Indian Spinner

Ravichandran Ashwin, over the last 10 years, has proved to be a match-winner, especially in the longest format of cricket. The all-rounder, who debuted in 2011 has so far scalped 413 Test wickets. Ashwin is the fourth Indian bowler who has reached the milestone of 400 wickets. So far, the bowler has 29 five-wicket hauls and 5 Test centuries under his belt. As the cricketer gets a year older today, let’s take a look at 5 of his remarkable Test figures –

6/47 against West Indies

In his debut match, Ashwin showed what he had to offer. He picked up a five-wicket haul by giving mere 47 runs. From a position where West Indies had taken a first-innings lead, riding on Ashwin’s spectacular spell Team India was able to bounce back.

4/62 and 3/59 against England

On a track which was in favour of seamers, Ashwin blended well and dismissed Englishmen with some outstanding deliveries. The veteran spinner did not allow any of the English batters to settle. While England got bowled out for 287, Ashwin finished with an economical figure of 4/62. By the time the second innings commenced, the pitch gave some help to the spinners. Making the most out of the condition, Ashwin scalped three most crucial wickets of the England side, Alastair Cook, Jennings, and Joe Root.

3/57 and 3/92 against Australia

Back in 2018, when India toured Australia, the Men in Blue were able to put up 250 runs on the scoreboard in the first innings. Australia cricket team had a depth in their batting but Ashwin was in full mood to keep the host desperate for runs.

In the first innings he bowled for 34 overs and gave just 57 runs. He also picked three wickets. Taking his performance, a notch higher, he bowled for over 50 overs in the second innings. Once again, he scalped 3 wickets and his run rate was 1.7.

4/113 against South Africa

On a flat track where there was not much for spinners, in the second Test at Centurion in 2018, Ashwin dislodged the opening partnership and removed Dean Elgar. He also got rid of Aiden Markram on 94 and later got Quinton De Kock for a duck. He also picked his final wicket in the form of Morne Morkel.

5/43 against England

It is known to all that Ashwin loves to play Test matches against England and his record speaks for it. Earlier this year, when England toured India, Ashwin showcased why he is ranked world number 2 bowler. After picking six wickets in the first Test match, Ashwin scalped a total of 8 wickets in the second Test match.

The Indian track favoured spinners and Ashwin bowled brilliantly, making the most out of it. He finished the first innings with 5/43 as England was bundled out for 134. Later, in the second innings he picked three more wickets.

Though the 34-year-old did not get a chance in the 5-match series against England, he will be seen in the upcoming T20 Men’s World Cup.

