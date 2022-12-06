Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Who Gave 'Sir' Title to Indian All-rounder? The Answer is…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAVINDRA JADEJA: Ravindra Jadeja has established himself as an integral part of Team India across all three formats of the game. Jadeja, who will turn 33 on December 6, has emerged as a dependable all-rounder who performs when the team needs him the most. In fact, he is the cornerstone of Team India’s success in white-ball cricket in the last few years.

Apart from his exploits in international cricket, Jadeja has enthralled fans in India by adopting a fearless brand of cricket for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played a huge role in CSK’s consistent success in the toughest T20 league in the world.

The prolific all-rounder has a love affair with CSK’s fanbase. Due to his astonishing performances on the field, die-hard CSK fans have given him the title of “Sir”.

While he is now known as “Sir Jadeja” by the fans, it was former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who first gave him this title. Dhoni started teasing him by this name after CSK registered an improbable victory against RCB in IPL 2013.

With two runs needed off the final ball, Jadeja played an aerial shot that was caught at third man but luckily for Jadeja and CSK, he was not out since the bowler had overstepped.

“When you give Sir Ravindra Jadeja one ball to get 2 runs he will win it with one ball to spare!!” Dhoni tweeted.

Since that nail-biting win, Dhoni started taunting the all-rounder by calling him “Sir Jadeja”.

While Ravindra Jadeja has an emotional connect with the Chennai-based outfit, his relationship with the franchise had nosedived in the last few months. CSK bosses had appointed Jadeja as the captain for the 2022 season. The four-time champions only won two games out of eight under his captaincy and Dhoni was reappointed as the skipper midway through the season.

Jadeja was also ruled out towards the business end of the IPL with a rib injury. Reports suggested that Jadeja didn’t step down willingly but was asked to leave the leadership role. Speculations were rife that Jadeja fell out with the CSK management and will leave the franchise ahead of the 2023 season.

Amidst all these rumours, Jadeja deleted all CSK-related posts from his social media account. But contrary to reports, CSK retained Jadeja for the 2023 season. Jadeja himself shared a heartwarming post on Twitter and said that “everything is fine.”

It seems that the Chennai Super Kings bosses have decided to back Jadeja, considering the spin-friendly conditions at the Chepauk Stadium. Fans are now hoping that Jadeja can guide CSK to their fifth IPL title in what could be Dhoni’s last season as a player.

