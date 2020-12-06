Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Five Times the Allrounder Courted Controversy

- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 1st Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended519/7(145.0) RR 3.58
NZ
WI138/10(145.0) RR 3.58
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 134 runs
- 1st ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Five Times the Allrounder Courted Controversy
Ravindra Jadeja, happy birthday ravindra Jadeja, ravindra Jadeja controversy, Jadeja-Chahal Concussion Controversy, james Anderson, virat kohli, suresh raina,
- Research Desk
- Updated: December 6, 2020, 11:01 AM IST
Indian cricketer Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja, better known as Ravindra Jadeja, celebrates his birthday on December 6. The left-handed middle-order batsman who also is a slow left-arm bowler debuted in 2009 and his talent has had the likes of Shane Warne describing him as a 'rock star' during the inaugural edition of the IPL.
INDIA A VS AUSTRALIA A LIVE CRICKET FULL SCORECARD (WARM-UP TEST)
Jadeja started his career in cricket with Saurashtra in the 2006-07 Ranji Trophy and at 17 was selected in the Indian squad for the 2006 U19 World Cup in Sri Lanka. His test debut came on December 13, 2012 against England in Nagpur.
On his birthday, here's taking a look at a few notable controversies in his career.
Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Here’s a Look at his Top 5 Batting Performances
Jadeja-Chahal Concussion Controversy
Currently, Twitter is divided over the Jadeja-Chahal Concussion Controversy. During the first T20I against Australia, Jadeja was hit on the helmet during India innings but kept batting. He was later substituted by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
Ravindra Jadeja - Excelling In His New Avatar as 'Finisher'
BCCI tweeted that Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet and that Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. However, former England captain Michael Vaughan raised a big question mark over the substitution stating that no doctor of physio came to test Jadeja for concussion and then the cricketer looked like he has done something to his leg before BCCI pulled the concussion replacement. Harsha Bhogle advised caution before jumping to any conclusion stating that there could be a delayed concussion. He, however, added that at the time, Jadeja did not look bad.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
Gunshots at Jadeja's wedding
While not exactly his fault, one of the earliest controversies to strike Jadeja was congratulatory gunshots being fired at his wedding reception, and that too a few feet away from him. The entire thing created quite a ruckus and cops arrived at the venue as it is illegal to use, even licensed firearms except in cases of self-defence.
When Jadeja got banned
This happened in 2010 when Jadeja, despite being a part of team Rajasthan in the first two seasons of IPL, tried negotiating a better deal with the other IPL franchisees. He was subsequently banned for a season for breaking player guidelines.
Jadeja's tiff with Suresh Raina
The incident happened in 2013 after Raina was replaced as captain of the team with Virat Kohli. Raina had dropped a few catches off Jadeja's bowling and the latter asked Raina if he had lost interest in fielding after losing captaincy leading to an ugly confrontation.
Jadeja-Anderson altercation
This happened during the second day of an India vs England test match at Trent Bridge in 2014. Jadeja and James Anderson got into an ugly spat with the former using a few slangs on the Indian cricketer. The spat continued with Anderson even pushing Jadeja in the corridor leading to the dressing rooms. India contested the decision to fine Jadeja with the ICC even appointing a judicial commissioner to resolve the issue.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking