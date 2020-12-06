Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Five Times the Allrounder Courted Controversy

Indian cricketer Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja, better known as Ravindra Jadeja, celebrates his birthday on December 6. The left-handed middle-order batsman who also is a slow left-arm bowler debuted in 2009 and his talent has had the likes of Shane Warne describing him as a 'rock star' during the inaugural edition of the IPL.

INDIA A VS AUSTRALIA A LIVE CRICKET FULL SCORECARD (WARM-UP TEST)

Jadeja started his career in cricket with Saurashtra in the 2006-07 Ranji Trophy and at 17 was selected in the Indian squad for the 2006 U19 World Cup in Sri Lanka. His test debut came on December 13, 2012 against England in Nagpur.

On his birthday, here's taking a look at a few notable controversies in his career.

Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Here’s a Look at his Top 5 Batting Performances

Jadeja-Chahal Concussion Controversy

Currently, Twitter is divided over the Jadeja-Chahal Concussion Controversy. During the first T20I against Australia, Jadeja was hit on the helmet during India innings but kept batting. He was later substituted by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ravindra Jadeja - Excelling In His New Avatar as 'Finisher'

BCCI tweeted that Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet and that Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. However, former England captain Michael Vaughan raised a big question mark over the substitution stating that no doctor of physio came to test Jadeja for concussion and then the cricketer looked like he has done something to his leg before BCCI pulled the concussion replacement. Harsha Bhogle advised caution before jumping to any conclusion stating that there could be a delayed concussion. He, however, added that at the time, Jadeja did not look bad.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE

Gunshots at Jadeja's wedding

While not exactly his fault, one of the earliest controversies to strike Jadeja was congratulatory gunshots being fired at his wedding reception, and that too a few feet away from him. The entire thing created quite a ruckus and cops arrived at the venue as it is illegal to use, even licensed firearms except in cases of self-defence.

When Jadeja got banned

This happened in 2010 when Jadeja, despite being a part of team Rajasthan in the first two seasons of IPL, tried negotiating a better deal with the other IPL franchisees. He was subsequently banned for a season for breaking player guidelines.

Jadeja's tiff with Suresh Raina

The incident happened in 2013 after Raina was replaced as captain of the team with Virat Kohli. Raina had dropped a few catches off Jadeja's bowling and the latter asked Raina if he had lost interest in fielding after losing captaincy leading to an ugly confrontation.

Jadeja-Anderson altercation

This happened during the second day of an India vs England test match at Trent Bridge in 2014. Jadeja and James Anderson got into an ugly spat with the former using a few slangs on the Indian cricketer. The spat continued with Anderson even pushing Jadeja in the corridor leading to the dressing rooms. India contested the decision to fine Jadeja with the ICC even appointing a judicial commissioner to resolve the issue.