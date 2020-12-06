Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Here’s a Look at his Top 5 Batting Performances

Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja, is one of the finest international cricketers of the country. The southpaw is an amazing all-rounder who excels in all aspects of the game. Fondly called as ‘Sir Jadeja’, he is a destructive middle order batsman who has played a crucial role in many of Team India’s victories.

Jadeja made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2009, however, his Test debut came almost four years later, in 2012, against England at Nagpur. Jadeja has so far represented India in 49 Tests scoring 1,869 runs and 168 ODIs with 2,411 runs. He is the first Indian player and overall eighth, to score three first-class triple centuries in his career. In 2017, he became the third Indian cricketer to score 2,000 runs and scalp 150 wickets in ODIs.

As the allrounder turns 31, let’s look at some of his amazing knocks.

Ravindra Jadeja - Excelling In His New Avatar as 'Finisher'

78 (89 balls) vs England - Kennington Oval, 2011

Ravindra Jadeja’s amazing 78 runs from 89 balls will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest efforts by an Indian player in a losing cause. India were put into bat by hosts England, the visitors were off to a disastrous start as they slipped to 57 for 5 before 20 overs. Jadeja along with Dhoni (69) played brilliantly to help India to post a competitive score of 234 in 50 overs. He smashed 10 fours and was awarded the Player of the Match.

90 (170 balls) vs England - Mohali, 2013 (Test cricket)

Jadeja’s crucial knock of 90 runs saved India from losing the match against England. His contribution aided by R Ashwin’s 72 played an important role for Team India to post 417 in reply to the visitor’s 283 in the first innings to give the home side a 134-run lead and eventually make them win. He was awarded the man-of-the -match for his impressive knock.

66 (not out, 46 balls) vs New Zealand, Auckland 2014

During the India tour of New Zealand in 2014, the third ODI saw an impressive knock from Jadeja who once again teamed up with Ravichandran Ashwin to take the team close to a win. Being 2-0 down and chasing 315 to stay alive in the series, his crucial unbeaten 66 runs from 46 balls was studded with five boundaries and four sixes. However, he could only manage to help India tie the game. Jadeja was awarded the Player of the Match.

68 vs England, Lord’s, 2014 (Test cricket)

Jadeja’s special knock will be remembered for a long time. India scored 295 runs in the first innings and conceded a 24-run lead as England posted 319. The southpaw’s aggressive 68 run knock from 57 balls helped India reach 342 and post a 319-run target for the hosts to chase. He smashed nine boundaries in his run quest. It was his blitz with the bat in the second innings and Ishant Sharma’s amazing seven wickets haul helped India register a Test victory at the ‘Mecca of cricket’ for the first time in 28 years.

63 vs Australia, Dharamsala, 2017 (Test cricket)

Australia won the toss and chose to bat first ending their first innings at 300. Jadeja’s 63 from 95 deliveries with four fours and four sixes helped India reach 332. India eventually bowled the visitors out for a paltry 137 runs in the second innings and then chased down 106 with ease to seal the series 2-1. Jadeja’s all-round performance with the bat and ball earned him the Player of Match and Player of the series award.