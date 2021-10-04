Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: The Man Who Once Spent Nights in Gurudwara For Cricket

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is celebrating his 24th birthday today, on 4 October 2021. In his early phase, the young man used to visit different cities just to conjure a career in cricket. Once, he had to go from Roorkee (Uttarakhand) to Delhi and then to Rajasthan. He was even ousted from his academy in the initial stages of his career and there were times he had to spend days in the Delhi Gurudwara because he could not find a place to stay.

However, his talent was always there and he kept improving his batting. Pant was finally picked for India’s Under-19 side for the World Cup in Bangladesh. This is where he forced the world to take note of his abilities. He smashed a record-breaking half-century against Nepal and then went on to score a ton against Namibia to help India qualify for the semi-finals.

This century came on the day when he was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.9 crore, even though he was listed at a base price of Rs 10 lakh. A year after making his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 18 in 2015, Pant quickly rose through the ranks and it was the 2016-17 season that turned his career around. He smashed a triple century against Maharashtra and also a 48-ball century against Jharkhand.

He was named in India’s T20I squad for the series against England and made his debut in the third match of the series in Bangalore where he remained unbeaten on 5 runs. After his initial struggles in the Indian team, Pant has now become an intrinsic member of the side across all three formats.

He has so far played 25 Tests, 18 ODIs and 33 T20 Internationals. In Tests, he has scored 1549 runs with the help of 3 centuries, 7 half-centuries. In ODIs, he has scored 529 runs with the help of 3 half-centuries. In his T20 International career, he has scored 2 fifties and has scored a total of 512 runs.

