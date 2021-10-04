Happy Birthday, Rishabh Pant: Top Performances of the Wicketkeeper-batter

Young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant needs no introduction in the cricket world. Within the short period of his debut on the international stage, the batsman has proved his mettle across all the formats. Pant is enigmatic and one of the most entertaining personalities. Also, the young rookie is now a vital part of the Indian setup and is hailed as the future of Indian cricket. As the Delhi-born turns 24, let’s take a look at some of his phenomenal knocks at the highest level.

114 vs England, The Oval, 2018

The flamboyant batter was under a lot of pressure during the away Test series between England and India in 2018 as he was featuring in his debut Test tour. It was in the last innings of the fifth Test match that the Delhi-born justified his position in the team.

Pant hammered his first-ever century in Test format as he accumulated 114 runs off 146 deliveries with the help of 15 boundaries and four maximums. However, the knock came in a losing cause as the English team scripted victory in the game by 118 runs.

159 vs Australia, Sydney, 2019

Pant had played a vital role in India’s victory against Australia in the Test series for the first time under Virat Kohli in 2019. Playing the last Test, the youngster had hammered his highest Test score, 159.

The keeper took 189 deliveries to reach the mammoth score and hit 15 boundaries and one maximum. The terrific batting performance by the young rookie steered India to a score of 622. In the end, the match ended in a draw while India won the four-match Test series by 2-1.

89* vs Australia, Gabba, 2021

The left-hander played the finest knock of his Test career against Australia in the last Test of the four-match series. Pant destroyed the Australian line-up in style in the last innings as he slammed not out 89 runs.

The iconic knock by the Indian batter will be remembered for the ages as it helped India in breaching the Gabba fortress. As India scripted victory in the game by three wickets, they were once again successful in defeating Australia in the Test series in their own backyard by 2-1.

65* vs West Indies, Guyana, 2019

Playing the last T20 International of the three-match away series against West Indies, the young Pant scripted history. The batter leapfrogged MS Dhoni to hold the record for the highest individual score in T20Is as an Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

The Delhi-born hammered not out 65 runs in just 42 deliveries including four boundaries and as many maximums. The exploits by the 24-year-old helped India in comfortably chasing the score of 147 runs posted by the West Indies.

78 vs Rishabh Pant, Pune, 2021

Pant slammed his highest-ever score in the 50-over format during the last ODI of the three-match series between India and England in 2021. India was playing a crucial game as the series was leveled at 1-1. Batting first, the hosts racked up an above-par score of 329 runs in their 50 overs.

The wicketkeeper-batter emerged as the highest run-getter for the team as he scored 78 runs off 62 deliveries with the help of five boundaries and four maximums. In reply, England could score only 322 and India won the thriller by seven runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here