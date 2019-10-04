Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

92/4 (35.0)

South Africa trail by 410 runs, MIN. 83.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

5th T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

04 Oct, 201916:30 IST

Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Young Superstar Turns 22

Young Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant turned 22 on Friday and Twitter celebrated his birthday in style.

Cricketnext Staff |October 4, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
India's Rishabh Pant in action. (Pic: AP)

Young Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant turned 22 on Friday and Twitter celebrated his birthday in style.

Pant, who made a roaring start to his career with Test centuries in Australia and England, currently finds himself out of the playing XI due to the loss in form.

His mode of dismissal in the past few innings has left the fans frustrated with many feeling that he is unable to do justice to his talent.

However head coach Ravi Shastri thinks otherwise and said that the team management will back the “world-class player”.

"Pant is different, he is world-class and is a brutal match-winner. Very few around in the world game; I can’t pick five on my hands when it comes to white-ball cricket, T20 cricket. So the patience we will have with him is a lot."

“All your media reports and all the experts writing (but) Pant is in great space with this Indian team. Experts, they have a job, they can speak. Pant is a special kid and he has already

Here is how Twitter celebrated Pant's birthday.

Pant has been dropped from the Test team for the first encounter against South Africa at Visakhapatnam. Ahead of Pant, Wriddhiman Saha will keep wickets for India.

The 21-year-old had not been in the best of form lately scoring just 58 runs in the two-Test series against the West Indies. In fact his mediocre form in the limited-overs cricket has only added to the youngster's woes in the longest format.

Pant got a long rope with the Indian team as the first-choice keeper Saha, had a long injury layoff. In that time Pant was did fairly well on the tours of England and Australia - where he scored a ton each, but was often criticised for his rash shot selection.

pant birthdayRishabh Pant

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Fri, 04 Oct, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more