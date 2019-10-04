Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Young Superstar Turns 22

Young Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant turned 22 on Friday and Twitter celebrated his birthday in style.
Pant, who made a roaring start to his career with Test centuries in Australia and England, currently finds himself out of the playing XI due to the loss in form.
His mode of dismissal in the past few innings has left the fans frustrated with many feeling that he is unable to do justice to his talent.
However head coach Ravi Shastri thinks otherwise and said that the team management will back the “world-class player”.
"Pant is different, he is world-class and is a brutal match-winner. Very few around in the world game; I can’t pick five on my hands when it comes to white-ball cricket, T20 cricket. So the patience we will have with him is a lot."
“All your media reports and all the experts writing (but) Pant is in great space with this Indian team. Experts, they have a job, they can speak. Pant is a special kid and he has already
Here is how Twitter celebrated Pant's birthday.
Wishing a very happy birthday to rishab pantOne of the best batsman & wicket keepers in India best wishes for great future. Come back strongerHappy birthday pant#RishabhPant— Sagar pradhan (@Im_Sagar45) October 4, 2019
#HappyBirthday @RishabhPant17 One Of the Most Stylish and Talented Batsman ✨#HBDRishabhpant #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/bWMLUYnbA6— Omkar Bagdekar (@omkar_bagdekar) October 4, 2019
Dynamic⚡Destructive Game-changer Here's wishing a very happy 22nd birthday to @RishabhPant17! What's your favourite moment from the southpaw's career so far?#ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals #HappyBirthdayRishabh #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/xvwwAcMKCh— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 4, 2019
Wish You Many More Happy Returns Of the Day @RishabhPant17 Sir g One Of the Most Talented Batsman Waiting For One Big Innings for your bat bro✨It is Your Time Do Well Bhai God Bless You #HBDRishabhpant #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/Rj7MVmj1KK— Khiladi_Gourav 2.0 K (@Gourav_Akkian) October 4, 2019
Pant has been dropped from the Test team for the first encounter against South Africa at Visakhapatnam. Ahead of Pant, Wriddhiman Saha will keep wickets for India.
The 21-year-old had not been in the best of form lately scoring just 58 runs in the two-Test series against the West Indies. In fact his mediocre form in the limited-overs cricket has only added to the youngster's woes in the longest format.
Pant got a long rope with the Indian team as the first-choice keeper Saha, had a long injury layoff. In that time Pant was did fairly well on the tours of England and Australia - where he scored a ton each, but was often criticised for his rash shot selection.
