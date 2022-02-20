Happy Birthday Rohan Gavaskar: Lesser-known Facts About the Former Indian Cricketer

Happy Birthday Rohan Gavaskar: Every father has a dream that his son outcomes him. A similar dream was seen by Sunil Gavaskar for his son, Rohan Gavaskar. Rohan Gavaskar was a name which shone at the domestic front but the pressure of being a star player somehow buried his career. He spent a lot of years under the shadow of his father.

The left-handed batsman also used to bowl with his left arm occasionally. Despite having a small career on-field, he has established his name in the books of history. As the former player celebrates his 46th birthday on February 20, let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about Rohan Gavaskar.

1. Sunil Gavaskar named his son Rohan to pay his tribute to three legendary players he adored. Rohan was born Rohan Jaivishwa, clubbing the names of West Indies batsman Rohan Kanhai, ML Jaishimha, and Gundappa Vishwanath.

2. Rohan is the nephew of former India wicketkeeper and batsman Gundappa Vishwanath and grand nephew of former Indian batsman MK Mantri.

3. In his entire career, Rohan only played 11 One Day International matches for India.

4. He never played a single match on Indian ground in his international career.

5. Rohan represented the state of Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and eastern zone in the Duleep Trophy.

6. He was the captain of Bengal team for two consecutive years for Ranji Trophy.

7. He played Indian Premiere League in 2009 from Kolkata Knight Riders.

8. Rohan Gavaskar is an active commentator in the Indian Premiere League and sports channel Star Sports.

9. Rohan Gavaskar married his childhood lover Swati Mankar in 2003.

10. In 10 years of his career, he played exceptionally well with 117 first class matches.

Although, Rohan didn’t match his father’s career graph but he was never less than a shining star.

