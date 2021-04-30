Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: A Look at the Hitman's Career

Rohit Sharma emerged from the suburbs and fields of Mumbai to become one of Indian cricket’s modern-day greats and the most highly rated opening batsmen in the country’s next generation. Born on April 30, 1987 in Bansod (Nagpur) in Maharashtra, he currently plays first-class cricket for Mumbai. Sharma is the currently the vice-captain for the Indian cricket team in limited-overs cricket and is also heading Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League.

In his initial career, he cruised through the First Class circuit with an average well above 50. However, after making his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in the 2006-07 season, he shot to the limelight when he scored a brisk unbeaten triple-hundred against Gujarat in 2009-10 season.

Seeing his calibre and technique, Sharma got his national calling and made his limited overs beginning against Ireland in Belfast in 2007. The same year, he debuted for Team India in the T20 internationals during the ICC World Twenty20 and was a part of the World Cup-winning Indian national team. Even though the Nagpur born batsman came up with some memorable performances in the budding stages of his international career, his journey took a big turn when he was asked to open for India in 2013. Sharma grabbed the opportunity and made an immediate impact.

After his impressive performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, there has been no-stopping ever since. However, due to various reasons, his international Test debut came in late against the West Indies in Kolkata in 2013. Sharma has so far scored 2,615 runs from 38 Tests, a staggering 9,205 run from 225 ODIs and 2,864 runs from 111 matches so far.

He made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for the Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad) in 2008 season. He was roped in by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2011 season and was eventually made the captain of the Mumbai franchise in 2013. It was not only his best season as he amassed 538 runs, but went on to clinch MI’s maiden IPL title. Sharma is currently the most successful captain in the IPL with four titles.

Among the several awards and accolades, Sharma was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2015. He was also awarded the country’s highest sports honour – the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2020.

As the flamboyant opener celebrates his big day, here are some of his significant achievements:

Sharma holds the record of scoring the highest individual runs in ODIs. He scored 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

He is the only cricketer to have hit three double hundreds in the limited-overs format.

After Suresh Raina, he is the second Indian batsman to score centuries in each of the three forms of International Cricket.

He also holds a unique record of reaching a century with a six in all three formats of the game.

Sharma has the highest number of centuries in a single ICC World Cup. Five in the 2019 World Cup.

The explosive batsman holds the record of the most number of sixes (120) by an Indian batsman in T20Is format.

