Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Precious Moments of the Cricketer with wife Ritika Sajdeh, Daughter Samaira

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROHIT SHARMA: Born on April 30, 1987, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has emerged one of the best in the game. The ‘Hitman’ has smashed multiple records that showcase his talent as a batsman and a cricketer. As much as Rohit is a powerhouse on the field, he also is a family man.

On his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his precious moments with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and daughter Samaira Sharma.

This sweet pic of Rohit Sharma and his daughter Samaira in the field is an absolute delight. Rohit enjoys a moment of serenity as Samaira lies next to him in sunglasses.

This photo features Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh posing while Samaira clicks them. The pic is captioned as “She didn’t need to say cheese, we’re always smiling when she’s around” revealing the couple’s love for their daughter.

Rohit Sharma has always found Ritika attractive and asked her to remain as she is while wishing her on her special day.

This seems like a morning selfie with all the three in one frame. Rohit’s heart emoji was enough to express the love he has for Ritika and Samaira.

Ritika is Rohit’s home and this cutesy picture is the proof.

Rohit is clear that he will hold onto Ritika for forever. The couple got clicked at a park.

A string of photos of Samaira being her goofy self on her birthday adorned the Instagram wall of her daddy.

Rohit shared some beautiful memories with Ritika on their 6th wedding anniversary.

Rohit surely knows how to prank her wife who at this point is too scared to fall in his trap.

A huge Mumbai Indians banner in the background as Rohit, Ritika and Samaira pose for a picture. A perfect family.

