Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Records Held by The Swashbuckling Opener Across Formats
In his ongoing 13 years in international cricket, the ‘Hitman’ in Indian cricket owns a host of cricket records.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 12:32 PM IST
Team India’s opening batsman and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is counted among the finest batters in modern-day cricket. The Nagpur-born cricketer made his international debut in 2007 against Ireland. In the same year in September, he was part of the team which won the inaugural T20 World Cup, beating Pakistan in the final.
However, after a poor run of form, Sharma found his touch back and went on to create an identity of his own as an opener. In the 2013 Champions Trophy, he formed a formidable partnership alongside Shikhar Dhawan, helping India clinch the title.
Sharma has never looked back since.
In his 13 years in international cricket so far, the ‘Hitman’ has set several records. Here we look at some of his remarkable ones across formats of the game:
International Tests
- He started with a bang after hitting back-to-back centuries in his first two Test matches against the West Indies in November 2013.
- In 2019, Sharma became the first player to register twin centuries on his Test debut as an opener. He scored 176 in the first innings, backed it up with a brilliant 127 in the second innings against South Africa at Vizag.
- In the second Test against England in Chennai in February this year, Sharma scored 161, which was also his seventh Test century. Surprisingly, all his seven Test centuries were scored on home soil.
- Sharma notched another record after his hundred at Chennai. The century was his fourth in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) and is joint-second among batsmen with most hundreds. He joins three other current big-hitters on the list such as Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes.
- He is also the only Indian player to have scored 100s in all formats against four teams Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and England.
- The ‘Hitman’ is also the first Indian batsman to smash 200 sixes at home in international cricket. Sharma reached the milestone in his 118th match (Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Chennai February 2021) in international cricket at home.
ODIs
- Sharma holds the record of scoring highest individual runs in ODIs. He scored 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.
- He also holds the record for most double hundreds in the 50-overs format. Sharma has three twin centuries under his belt.
- The Indian ODI vice-captain also holds the record for most 150s scored in the limited overs format. Sharma has crossed 150 run-mark eight times in his career so far.
- The swashbuckling opener has scored most ODI centuries among Indian opening batsmen. Sharma has gone past the three-figure mark on 19 occasions.
- Sharma is the fastest Indian opener and the second-fastest opener in the world to touch 5000 ODI runs. He took 102 innings to reach the milestone, while South African Hashim Amla achieved this feat in just 100 innings.
- In 2019, the right-handed batsman scored seven centuries against seven different opponents in ODIs. He is the only cricketer to register this feat against different oppositions in a calendar year.
- The run making machine has also hit most sixes in career for any Indian player. Sharma has been on a six-hitting spree since the 2015 World Cup. He has managed to hit 423 (and counting) sixes in his international career so far.
T20Is
- In 2017, Sharma smashed the joint-fastest hundred in the shortest format of the game against Sri Lanka. His 35-ball-118 knock was studded with 12 fours and 10 sixes.
- The 34-year-old has scored most centuries in T20Is by a batsman in the world. Sharma has scored four T20I centuries for India so far.
- The explosive opener holds the record of most number of sixes (120) by an Indian batsman in T20Is format.
- He is the third highest run-getter in T20Is. Sharma has so far scored 2,864 runs from 111 matches.
