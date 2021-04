Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Harbhajan Singh Wishes him in Marathi, Virat Kohli Calls 'One of the Greatest'

India’s cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who is recovering at home after spending six days in hospital due to Covid-19, turned 48 on Saturday and wishes started pouring in from all over the world. His former teammates and cricketers from all over the world took out time and wished him as well.

One of his best mates from the team, Harbhajan Singh, wished him in Marathi.

Here’s what Indian skipper Virat Kohli said in his wish:

One of the greatest to have ever played the game and an inspiration to many. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2021

His former opening partner Sourav Ganguly reserved special wishes for the special player.

Happy birthday to a great player and super team mate ..wishing u a healthy life ahead @sachin_rt — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 24, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted out a picture with him, with the duo walking out to bat together.

Happy birthday @sachin_rt paaji!Wishing you good health and happiness always! Thank you for always being an inspiration 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gX0uG8cxv9 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 24, 2021

Happy birthday @sachin_rt sir. Thank you for inspiring us. Wishing you a wonderful day. #legend — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 24, 2021

Jungle mein sher ka raj hai lekin cricket mein ye hi sartaj 👑 hain. Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket @sachin_rt Paji. pic.twitter.com/QOD6KFquM5 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 24, 2021

Wishing my all time favourite, my idol, @sachin_rt sir a very happy birthday. You are a reason behind so many of us choosing to play this game. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. Wishing you good health sir. #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) April 24, 2021

Born on April 24, 1973, the Mumbai batsman has scored a record 100 international centuries – 49 in One-day Internationals and 51 in Tests – and is the first of only four cricketers to receive the highest national sporting award, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, in 1997/98. The other three cricketers are Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2007/08), current India skipper Virat Kohli (2018) and Rohit Sharma (2020).

Tendulkar is the first and only recipient of the Bharat Ratna — India’s highest civilian honour – which he received 2013 after his retirement from international cricket.

Tendulkar, who was hospitalised to a Mumbai hospital as a precautionary measure after he tested positive for Covid-19 late last month, had returned home on April 8 to begin his recuperation.

