Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Wishes Pour in for Master Blaster as he Turns 48

There is hardly any doubt that Sachin Tendulkar is the best batsman in world. His record of 100 international tons and most international in both, Tests and ODIs is ample proof of that. On Saturday, the living legend turned 48 as wishes poured in from the world over. Born on April 24, 1973, the batsman from Mumbai changed the way cricket was played all around the world.

There is hardly any doubt that Sachin Tendulkar is the best batsman in world. His record of 100 international tons and most international in both, Tests and ODIs is ample proof of that. On Saturday, the living legend turned 48 as wishes poured in from the world over. Born on April 24, 1973, the batsman from Mumbai changed the way cricket was played all around the world.

He is also received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, back in 2013 upon his retirement from international cricket. That made him the first and only sportsperson to achieve this honour.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month. Though returned home from the hospital six days after he was admitted as a precautionary measure after contracting the virus. He sent out a tweet informing that he is back at his home and thanked medical staff as well as his well-wishers

“I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it.

“I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances,” Tendulkar said in the tweet.

