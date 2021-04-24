Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Wishes Pour in for Master Blaster as he Turns 48

There is hardly any doubt that Sachin Tendulkar is the best batsman in world. His record of 100 international tons and most international in both, Tests and ODIs is ample proof of that. On Saturday, the living legend turned 48 as wishes poured in from the world over. Born on April 24, 1973, the batsman from Mumbai changed the way cricket was played all around the world.

ALSO READ – Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: A Look at 48 Candid Photos of the Master Blaster

He is also received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, back in 2013 upon his retirement from international cricket. That made him the first and only sportsperson to achieve this honour.

Sach is truth , Sach is life , Sach is the answer, Sach is it.Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt .#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/6bl6L5zNtb — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 24, 2021

ALSO READ – Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: 7 ‘Shocking’ Facts Every Cricket Fan Needs to Know About

Happy Birthday God of Cricket ❤️Sachin Tendulkar Sir ❤️ There are many who got famous by Cricket bit there is this man who made Cricket famous #SachinTendulkar @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/BwWEKeabwr — Harshit (@Harshit5463) April 24, 2021

ALSO READ – The Best of Sachin Tendulkar: On His 48th Birthday, Relive Master Blaster’s Top 10 Innings

Happiest Birthday to the "God of Cricket", "Bharat Ratna" Shri Sachin Tendulkar sir#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/fHSuQTVwB6 — Sahana(Renuka)Holimath (@SHolimath) April 24, 2021

Happy Birthday master blaster Sachin Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/S2bdEHPATr — Chetu Patel (@ChetuPa86023842) April 24, 2021

ALSO READ – Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: 48 Interesting Facts About the ‘God of Cricket’

Meanwhile, Tendulkar was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month. Though returned home from the hospital six days after he was admitted as a precautionary measure after contracting the virus. He sent out a tweet informing that he is back at his home and thanked medical staff as well as his well-wishers

“I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it.

ALSO READ – Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Maruti, BMW, Ferrari & More, A look At His Collection Of Cars

“I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances,” Tendulkar said in the tweet.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here