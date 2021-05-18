- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
Happy Birthday Sandeep Sharma: Lesser-known Facts About the Indian Cricketer
After a successful 2013 season with the Kings XI Punjab, Sandeep was brought into the Indian team for the T20 series.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 18, 2021, 8:54 AM IST
A bowler who is able to swing the ball both ways, Sandeep Sharma was one of the stars of the victorious Indian Under-19 team in 2012. He has been a consistent performer in the IPL and quite often picks up wickets in the powerplay.
After a successful 2013 season with the Kings XI Punjab, Sandeep was brought into the Indian team for the T20 series but could not deliver at the biggest stage. He then suffered a stress fracture and had to miss competitive cricket for five months. However, he made a strong comeback in 2014-15 Ranji Trophy and picked up 28 wickets.
On his birthday, we take a look at few unknown factors about the bowler:
- He got his first IPL contract in the 2013 season and he was roped in by the Kings XI Punjab. This came after his stellar performance in the under 19 World Cup.
- Mandeep Singh and Manan Vohra are his best friends in the dressing room as they have been childhood friends and have played along with him for the Kings XI Punjab as well.
- He rated the wicket of current West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite in the U19 World Cup 2012 as the best of his career. This was a ball that swung from wide outside the off stump and hooped back in to take the off stump.
- Even though Rahul Dravid has retired, the seamer picks him as his dream wicket. However, he says that he did dismiss him in the NCA nets.
- When Sandeep bagged his first ever Man of the Match in IPL, Preity Zinta gave him a special gift. “It was in Dubai when I won my first Man of the Match award. Preity Zinta called me in the meeting room and gave me a gift. It was also very special because the entire team lauded my efforts, which was very humbling,” he said in an interview to Wisden India.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking