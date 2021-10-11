Happy Birthday, Sanjay Bangar: Lesser-Known Facts about Former Team India Batting Coach

A batter that could be flexible at any number, an all-rounder that could score runs when the chips were down and a bowler that could create a breakthrough and an immediate impact, Sanjay Bangar turns 49 on October 11. Despite not representing India in many matches international matches, the all-rounder did make his presence known in the field. Right from making his first-class debut for the Railways at the age of 21, Bangar used to open both batting and bowling, a rare scenario in professional cricket.

Bangar made his Test debut for Team India in 2001 against England, however, his career in red-ball cricket lasted only a year. The all-rounder scored one century in Test cricket, scored 470 runs in 12 matches played and claimed best figures of 2/23 in Test cricket. In ODIs, Bangar played 15 matches, scoring 180 runs including one half-century and claiming 7 wickets.

As the former Team India assistant coach turns 49, here are some unknown facts about Bangar:

First-Class Debut for Railways

Despite playing for the youth teams of Maharashtra and all the competition, Bangar stood out with his all-round performances. Bangar made his first-class debut in 1993 and from there on, became a prominent figure for the Railways in the coming years.

Team India Debut

After playing nearly eight years of domestic cricket, Bangar received his first national call up against England in 2001. Bangar played in the Board President’s XI vs England and claimed a fifer in the second innings. Bangar did well with the ball in restricting England from scoring many times, which was highly crucial as India won the clash by 10 wickets.

Maiden Century

In his second Test, coming in at No 7, Bangar went on to score an unbeaten century. In a clash that saw three Indians score centuries, Bangar was one of them including Sunder Das’s 105 and Sachin Tendulkar’s 176.

Headingley Test

A famous win for India, Bangar opened for Team India and stitched 170 runs with Rahul Dravid with his 68 runs in the Headingley Test in India’s tour of England in 2002. After setting a solid foundation for India, captain Ganguly went on to score a match-winning ton for Team India. Bangar also was crucial with the ball as India went on to register a historic win for India on England soil.

Ranji Trophy Record

Other than national cricket, Bangar is the only cricketer after Vijay Hazare to have smashed 6,000 runs and claim 200 wickets in Ranji Trophy. The all-rounder has played a total of 165 first match matches, scoring a total of 8,349 runs which include 13 centuries and has claimed a total of 300 wickets, claiming 9 fifers and one ten-wicket haul.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here