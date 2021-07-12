Happy Birthday Sanjay Manjrekar: When He Batted For 9 Hours Against Zimbabwe

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar celebrates his 56th birthday on July 12. The right-handed batsman played 111 international matches in his career and such was his technique that it was often compared to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. He had shown in the domestic circuit that he had the ability to bat for a long time. He brought this trait to the fore when he took the field against Zimbabwe in Harare in 1992-93 in 1992.

Manjrekar started his international career in 1987. He slammed four centuries in Tests, one of which came against Zimbabwe in Harare where he played for nearly nine hours to bat the entire day.

This match started on October 18, 1992 where Zimbabwe batted first and posted 456 runs in their first innings. In response, the Indian team got off to a jittery start as they lost Ravi Shastri for 11, Sachin Tendulkar for 0 and captain Mohammad Azharuddin for just 9. India were reduced to 101 for 5 when Manjrekar took charge of proceedings. He batted with patience and dragged the team’s total past 300. He faced 422 balls and hit seven boundaries during his stay.

Manjrekar was born in Mysuru and his father Vijay Manjrekar was a well-known cricketer who featured in 55 Test matches. Post his cricketing career, Manjrekar dabbled into commentary and has called a number of iconic matches over the years.

Manjrekar played 37 Test matches as well as 74 ODI matches. In Tests, he scored 2043 runs at an average of 37.14. He scored four centuries as well as nine half-centuries. On the other hand, he scored one century and 15 half-centuries in ODIs and scored 1994 runs. In 147 first class matches, he scored 10,252 runs that included 32 tons.

