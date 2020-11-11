Happy Birthday Sanju Samson: Here’s a Look at Some of His Top Knocks in the IPL 2020

Sanju Vishwanath Samson’s emergence on the scene created ripples right from his debut as a teenage sensation for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2013, to currently being one of the mainstay batsmen in the squad.

Sanju Samson with his free-flowing stroke play and elegant batting has encompassed an arduous journey in the cash-rich league with ease so far.

Although he was a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders players pool in 2012, he did not play. He was signed with Rajasthan Royals and made his IPL debut on April 13, 2013. He also played for Delhi Capitals (DC) for two seasons before finally joining Rajasthan Royals back in 2018.

In his IPL career so far, Samson has scored 2,584 runs in 107 matches at an average of 27.78. Let’s take a look at some splendid knocks across the IPL editions he played.

63 off 41 balls vs RCB (2013)

Sanju Samson playing in his second match for RR scored 63 runs off 41 deliveries. He, along with Shane Watson (68 off 46), played a crucial role to lay the foundation for his team’s victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He won the Man of the Match for his superb display of delightful shots and his back-to-back sixes over extra-cover also earned him the title of the youngest player to score a half-century in an IPL fixture.

76 off 46 balls vs MI (2015)

In the 2015 season of the IPL, RR performed well during the league segment and made it to the knockout round. He scored 76 runs from 46 balls against Mumbai Indians. However, RR couldn’t chase the 187-total set by MI and finished their innings at 179 at the close of 20 overs.

102 off 63 balls vs Rising Pune Supergiant (2017)

Playing for his new team DC, Samson scored his maiden IPL T20 century against a new franchise Rising Pune Supergiants. Samson’s ruthless knock of 102 runs from 63 balls and a blistering unbeaten 38 from nine balls from Chris Morris, led to DC’s first win of the season. Samson was adjudged as the player of the match. DC won the game by 97 runs.

92 off 45 balls vs RCB (2018)

This was Samson’s best knock in the 2018 season since he returned to his old team the Rajasthan Royals. He smashed 92 runs off 45 balls which included 10 sixes and two boundaries to propel RR to a massive score of 217 runs. Samson was the Player of the Match.

102 off 55 balls vs SRH (2019)

He scored a sublime 102 off just 55 balls which included 10 boundaries and four sixes. He also shared a 119-run stand-off 75 balls with the then RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane. However, RR lost the match by five wickets.