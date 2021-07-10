Happy Birthday, Scott Styris: Best Performances by Former Kiwi All-rounder

Scott Styris is a former Australian-born New Zealand cricketer, born in Brisbane on this day in 1975. He wasn’t predicted to last for a decade in international cricket, but the gritty cricketer rose to be one of the most swashbuckling all-rounders that New Zealand could boast of during the early part of the decade.

After making his first class debut in the 1994-95 season, his all-round abilities didn’t go unnoticed as he made his ODI debut against India in 1999. He was awarded his Test cap in 2002 against Pakistan, only to be taken back as a bomb blast outside Karachi stadium cancelled the match. However, he made the most of his debut against the West Indies the same year.

In his 12-year career, he played 29 tests and 188 one-day internationals. He scored 1,586 Test runs, including five centuries, and 4,483 runs, including four hundreds in ODIs. He could only pick 20 wickets in the longest format. But his niggardly bowling was an asset to the Kiwis in ODIs in which he took 137 wickets.

In the shortest form of the game, he scored 572 runs from 31 outings and picked 18 wickets. He retired from Test cricket in 2008 and announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in the year 2011.

As the former Kiwi all-rounder celebrates his big day, here’s a look at some of his impressive innings.

107 vs West Indies, 2002, St Geroge’s (2nd Test)

Styris announced his international Test debut with a bang. He not only scored a stunning century but also scalped a couple of key wickets. He continued his good form in the second innings as well, in which he scored an unbeaten 69. The match ended in a draw.

63 not out, 6/25 vs West Indies, 4th ODI, 2002 Port of Spain

On the same tour, Styris went on to record the then finest New Zealand figures with the ball in the limited overs format. The all-rounder first chipped in with an unbeaten 63 and then picked six wickets leaking just 26 runs to see his side win the match by nine runs (D/L method).

141 vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Match ICC World Cup, 2003 Bloemfontein

In a pool encounter against the Islanders, Styris once again played a stunning innings chasing 272-runs. He single-handedly took his side closer to the total first with a 78-run stand with Chris Cairns and then went on to smash the Sri Lankan bowlers all over the park as he went to score 141 runs from 125 balls. His batting blitzkrieg included six maximums and three fours. Sri Lanka won the match by 47 runs.

170 vs South Africa, 2nd Test, 2004, Auckland

His teammate Chris Martin’s impressive 6/76 restricted the Proteas to a mere 296 in the first innings. Styris produced a match winning knock of 170 runs that helped them to post 595. The Kiwis went on to comprehensively win the match by nine wickets.

101 vs Australia, 3rd ODI, 2005 Christchurch

The swashbuckling all-rounder’s century and a last-gasp half-century from Brendon McCullum surged New Zealand to a world-record chase of 332/8 against a dominant Australian side.

