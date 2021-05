Happy Birthday Shahrukh Khan: A Look at Tamil Nadu Cricketer's Journey So Far

Shahrukh Khan, who made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, has gathered appreciation from cricket fans for displaying the ability of a reliable finisher in the T20s. Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on May 27, 1995, the right-hand batsman and occasional right-arm off-spinner turned 26 today. Tamil Nadu’s swashbuckling middle-order batsman’s journey from being snubbed in ICC U-19 World Cup in 2014 to being sold for Rs 5.25 crore to Punjab Kings in IPL 2020 auction, has been inspirational.

During the IPL 2021 auction, the video of his bidding had gone viral as Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta looked at the Kolkata Knight Riders table, and gave a triumphant shout: “We’ve got Shahrukh”, triggering when Bollywood meets cricket and Veer meets Zara references on social media. His bid skyrocketed from his base price of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 5.25 crore.

Though Shahrukh faced many heartbreaks and disappointments in his career but he carried on and improved his game. His first setback came in 2014, when he was ignored for the U-19 World Cup at a time when he was playing brilliant cricket in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy (624 runs and 18 wickets). In the same year, his better luck and consistent cricket pitch-forked him into the Tamil Nadu team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He came into limelight for hitting 8-ball 20 in a losing cause for Tamil Nadu team in his T20 debut match against Goa in 2014.

In 2018 edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), he scored 325 runs in nine games for the Kovai Kings and it paved the way for his comeback into the Tamil Nadu team which included him in their first-class team. In his first match, he scored 92 runs off 155 balls while batting at number seven.

The cricketer played some promising sport at different age-group cricket for Tamil Nadu. In the 2019-20 domestic season, Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik and assistant coach R Prasanna assigned Shahrukh to perform as a finisher and he did so. Karthik guided him and continue to cheer for his performance. While congratulating him, Karthik shared the IPL 2021 bidding video of Shahrukh and lauded him.

Shahrukh impressed everyone with his performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. He scored a 19-ball unbeaten 40 to win the game for Tamil Nadu.

