Happy Birthday, Shane Bond: Top Spells of The New Zealand Speedster

In the 1990s, New Zealand produced perhaps the most talented fast bowler in Shane Bond. He came on the heels of several talented fast bowlers like Geoff Allott, Shayne O’Connor, Simon Doull and Dion Nash. However, despite having a career cut short by injuries, the former Canterbury police officer did really make an impact.

Shane Bond 6/23 vs Australia, 2003, World Cup

Shane reserved his best for his rivals across the pit and his record against Australia is a testament to his prowess. Against Australia, he picked up 44 wickets at an average of 15.80 at a strike rate of 21.48.

In the 2003 World Cup, he ripped the star-studded Australian batting as he dismissed both Australian openers, Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, as well as skipper Ricky Ponting. He then came back to take care of Damien Martyn and Brad Hogg to claim a five-wicket haul. With the dismissal of Ian Harvey, hefinished with six wickets.

6-19 versus India, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, 2000

India took on New Zealand and Stephen Fleming implemented the super-sub rule in this game as he substituted Nathan Astle for Shane Bond.

Bond sliced through the Indian batting order with a six-wicket haul. The Indian batting line-up were on the knees against the pace and bounce of Shane. He accounted for the wickets of Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid to have India tottering at 3-17 after just 4.2 overs.

He came back with a later spell and took care of Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif to complete a five-wicket haul.

5-23 versus Australia, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, 2007

Australia made a short trip to New Zealand for a three-match ODI series just before the 2007 World Cup. They once again ran into Shane Bond as they were shut out for 148 in 49.3 overs.

Shane bowled Brad Haddin, Brad Hogg and Nathan Bracken. He also had Phil Jaques caught by Daniel Vettori. This was his fourth ODI five-wicket haul, and his third against Australia.

