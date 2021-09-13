Happy Birthday, Shane Warne: Leg-spin Wizard's Five Top Bowling Performances

Spin legend Shane Warne turns 52 today. He is one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game. The legspinner redefined the art of spin bowling throughout his storied career.

Warne, the proud holder of the one who bowled that ‘delivery of the century’ to Mike Gatting, was a part of a rare breed of leg-spinners who could generate tremendous spin from the surface along with being accurate in line and length.

Let’s take a look at some of his best bowling spells.

8/71 vs England, Brisbane, 1994

His best performance in Test came against Australia’s arch-rivals England. Playing in the first Test of England tour of Australia, Warne picked a total of 11 wickets to help Australia emerge victorious by a whopping 184 runs. England ended up losing the Ashes opener as they were hit by a Warne storm in the second innings.

The visiting batters were already set with a mammoth task of total of 500-plis.

Warne triggered a collapse by sending as many as eight English batters back to the pavilion. And rightly took Man of the Match Award for his scintillating performance.

7/23 vs Pakistan, Brisbane, 1995

Australia had a blistering start to the three-match Test series against Pakistan in 1995, courtesy of Warne. The former Australian skipper dismissed wiped out the Pakistan top-order and middle-order to restrict them at a paltry score of 97 in second innings.

While picking seven wickets, Warne gave just 23 runs in 16.1 overs. He also played a part in stopping Pakistan at 240 in their second batting innings by picking a four-wicket haul.

7/52 vs West Indies, Melbourne, 1992

Warne delivered one of his memorable spells in the last innings of the second Test match between Australia and West Indies in 1992. The visitors were due to score a massive 358 runs in the last innings to secure a win.

However, the fourth innings didn’t go as per the plan for them as Warne managed ran through their line-up. He finished with figures of 23.2-8-52-7 to steer Australia to a victory by 139 runs.

5/33 vs West Indies, Sydney, 1996

Warne produced the best figures of his One-day career during an ODI match against West Indies in 1996 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first, WI ended up with a score of 161 in 50 overs.

The major credit for the same goes to the Australian as he picked up a five-wicket haul. The spinner gave away just 33 runs in his 9.3 overs at an economy of 3.55.

4/19 vs New Zealand, Melbourne, 1993

Warne tore apart the New Zealand batting line-up. The tourists were set to chase a target of 203 in 50 overs. And they suffered an annihilation in the second innings as Warne produced a magical performance.

The Australian spinner picked as many as four scalps while giving just 19 runs. The exploits by Warne helped Australia in clinching a nail-biting thriller by just three runs.

