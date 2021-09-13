Happy Birthday Shane Warne, Legendary Spinner Who Wanted To Be A Footballer

Perhaps the greatest spinner to have ever played the game, Shane Warne turns 52 today (September 13). Coming from a mediocre background, Warne inspired millions around the world to stay focused and believe in dreams and work towards it.

When Warne was young, he was more interested in football and tennis. He aimed to be the star of the Australian Football League (AFL) but an incident at the age of 18 changed Warne’s life and cricket was blessed to have availed the spinner’s services.

Shane Warne was rejected by an AFL club St Kilda at the age of 18. He was playing for the Under-19 team at his club and was hopeful that he could get a professional gig in football at the club, however, he was asked to leave the club as his services were no longer needed. This was heartbreaking for the 18-year-old as he dreamt of being an AFL star since childhood.

Once speaking about this incident, Warne had said that he only had two options after this rejection. Instead of cursing his fate, he looked at doing something better and focusing all his energies on making himself the best at something better, which was to bowl leg spin. He said that he had this gift of rolling his wrists since childhood and this gave him the head start as his wrists were bigger than others. And he did not look back since and pushed himself to learn leg spin.

In this interview, Warne also spoke about how he mastered this craft. He used to keep the stumps at a certain place on the cricket pitch and then used to throw the ball around it for hours. He kept challenging himself and tried to hit the ball on the pitch thrice in a day. He kept practicing by keeping a handkerchief on the pitch for a long time. And it became an obsession for him.

Shane Warne ended with 708 wickets and is only behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan who ended with 800 wickets. Warne bagged 5 or more wickets in an innings 37 times. Warne had 10 or more wickets in a Test match 10 times.

