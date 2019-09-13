Happy Birthday Shane Warne - Spin Legend Turns 50

Australia's legendary legspinner Shane Warne turned 50 on Friday (September 13).
Some of these @ShaneWarne wickets are seriously unlucky to miss the top 10! A couple of iconic Richie quotes in here as well... Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/OVSyVztqzy— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 12, 2019
Some of these @ShaneWarne wickets are seriously unlucky to miss the top 10! A couple of iconic Richie quotes in here as well... Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/OVSyVztqzy
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 12, 2019
7️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ Test wickets 👏 👏2️⃣9️⃣3️⃣ ODI wickets 👏 👏 @cricketworldcup winner 👏 👏Happy birthday to @ShaneWarne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time! pic.twitter.com/8wQcObXmrf— ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2019
7️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ Test wickets 👏 👏
2️⃣9️⃣3️⃣ ODI wickets 👏 👏 @cricketworldcup winner 👏 👏
Happy birthday to @ShaneWarne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time! pic.twitter.com/8wQcObXmrf
— ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2019
Warne is the most successful legspinner to have played the game, having picked 708 wickets from 145 Tests apart from 293 ODI wickets from 194 games. Only Muttiah Muralitharan has more wickets (800) in Test cricket than Warne.
Warne was also a part of Australia's successful World Cup 1999 campaign. He was the Player of the Match in the final for his 4 for 33 that bowled Pakistan out for just 132 at Lord's.
Warne made his international debut in 1992 and played his last Test in 2007. He then took to the IPL, leading a young and inexperienced Rajasthan Royals side to title victory in the inaugural edition in 2008.
Warne is currently a commentator and has also been named coach of the Lord's based side for The Hundred.
