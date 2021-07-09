Happy Birthday, Shaun Marsh: The Top Knocks of The Australia Batter

Australia top-order batter Shaun Marsh turns 38 today. Since his debut against Sri Lanka in 2011, he has represented Australia in 38 Tests, 73 One Day Internationals and 15 T20Is and has scored a combined 5293 runs across formats.

Let’s take a look at some of his finest batting performances for Australia.

182 vs West Indies, 2015

Marsh posted the highest score of his Test career during the first Test of the three-match series against West Indies in 2015. Australia started the Test series on a winning note as Marsh showed his class and temperament with the willow. The 38-year-old played a sublime knock of 182 runs off 266 deliveries. His innings included 15 boundaries and one maximum at a strike rate of 68.42. On the back of the exploits by Shaun Marsh, Australia won the match by an innings and 212 runs.

156 vs England, 2018

The Ashes, perhaps the most important Test series for any Australian considering their rivalry with England and thus performing well in the showpiece event has the potential to take one’s career to newer heights. Marsh’s best performance in the Ashes came in 2018 when he played a blistering knock of 156 runs.

In the second innings, Australia were following the score of 346 posted by England. The hosts managed to post a mammoth score of 649 as Marsh played a remarkable knock of 156 runs off 291 deliveries. His knock included as many as 18 boundaries. As English were restricted to a score of 180 in the third innings, Australia won the match by an innings and 123 runs.

148 vs South Africa, 2014

He produced one of the finest knocks of his Test career in the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa in 2014. Batting first, Australia posted 397 runs on the scoreboard courtesy of Marsh who smacked 148 runs at a strike rate of 51.39. In the second innings too, Marsh added 44 runs to the scoreboard to help Australia register a comfortable victory by 281 runs.

151 vs Scotland, 2013

Australia and Scotland were up against each other in a lone Test match in 2013 at the Grange Cricket Club. Batting first, Australia caused a carnage on the field courtesy of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh. The opening duo scripted a historic partnership of 246 runs to help Australia post a total of 362 runs. Finch registered a score of 148 runs.

Meanwhile, it was Marsh who was given the Man of the Match Award for his scintillating knock of 151 runs off 150 deliveries at a strike rate of 100.67. The batting exploits by both the openers helped Australia in winning the game by a massive 200 runs.

