Happy Birthday Shikha Pandey: Lesser-known Facts About Indian Woman Cricketer and IAF Officer

Born on May 12, 1989, in Andhra Pradesh’s Ramagundam (now in Telangana), Shikha Pandey began her professional cricketing journey by playing for Goa at the domestic level. Shikha’s consistency in the domestic circuit, both with the bat and the ball, soon earned her a spot in the national team. She made her international debut playing against England in a T20I match on March 9, 2014. A few months later, she played her firsts in ODI and Test cricket and became an important member of the Indian side.

The all-rounder showcased an impressive form in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020 and played a key role in India’s march to the finals of the tournament. As Shikha celebrates her 33rd birthday, we take a look back at her journey so far and list some of the lesser-known facts about the all-rounder.

A champion in academics

An engineering student

While Shikha was always inclined towards cricket, she did not let it affect her studies. After a consistent academic record in school, Shikha opted to pursue engineering and passed it with flying colours before pursuing cricket professionally. An Indian Air Force Officer

During the final year of the engineering course, Shikha was selected for the Indian Air Force where she rose to the rank of Squadron Leader. First Goan cricketer to play for India

Shikha is the first women cricketer from Goa to play for the Indian team. Only the second player from Goa to play for India

After Dilip Sardesai, Shikha is the first player from Goa to play in any Indian national team. She is also the first Goa Cricket Association affiliated cricketer to play for India. First Indian women cricketer to pick a 3-wicket

In the match against South Africa on November 26, 2014, Shikha became the first Indian women cricketer to pick a 3-wicket haul and score a half-century in the same match. Shikha finished her 10-over spell with 3 wickets while giving just 19 runs and returned to score a 56-ball 59 to take India to victory.

