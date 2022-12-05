Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: Reliving Team India's Opener Most Impactful Knocks Across Formats

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHIKHAR DHAWAN: After the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, Team India needed another swashbuckling opener who could take the game to the opposition. Shikhar Dhawan filled that void perfectly with his attractive strokeplay and tremendous run-scoring prowess. Moreover, there is flamboyance in Dhawan’s game as well as his on-field demeanour.

Fondly known as Gabbar, Dhawan has won millions of hearts with his affable personality. He often celebrates on the field by twirling his moustache and by doing a kabaddi-style thigh slap. Perhaps his Delhi background injects a son of the soil machismo in Dhawan.

The Delhi batter burst onto the scene when he made his India debut in ODIs against Australia in October 2010. However, it was Dhawan’s memorable Test debut in 2013 which cemented his place in the Indian team. Dhawan has delivered consistently in international cricket and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for over a decade.

On the eve of Shikhar Dhawan’s 37th birthday, let us take a look at some of his best knocks in international cricket:

187 runs off 174 balls vs Australia in Mohali Test (2013)

Shikhar Dhawan proved that he was a class player in his Test debut against the mighty Aussies. The legendary Virender Sehwag had flopped in the first two Tests. Therefore, Sehwag was dropped for the Mohali Test and Dhawan was roped into the playing XI. The southpaw grabbed the opportunity with both hands and went on to score a sparkling hundred.

Dhawan impressed both fans and pundits with his delightful strokeplay and scored 187 runs off just 174 balls. He seemed unperturbed while facing Australia’s bowling attack which included the likes of Peter Siddle and Mitchell Starc. Dhawan became India’s Test mainstay after this knock.

190 runs off 168 balls vs Sri Lanka in Galle Test (2017)

Shikhar Dhawan played one of his finest knocks in international cricket in the Galle Test against Sri Lanka. After Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first, India got off to a poor start as Abhinav Mukund departed for 12 runs. But Dhawan steadied the ship alongside Cheteshwar Pujara.

Dhawan’s brilliant knock of 190 runs off just 168 balls took the wind out of Sri Lanka’s sails. India went on to register a famous Test win due to Dhawan’s sparkling hundred.

137 runs off 146 balls vs South Africa in Melbourne ODI (2015)

Dhawan has this uncanny ability to score heavily in ICC tournaments. He proved that he was a big-match player when he notched up a fine century against the Proteas in India’s group stage match of the 2015 ODI World Cup. Dhawan lit up the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground with his blistering knock of 137 runs off 146 balls. India comfortably won that match and Dhawan got the Player of the Match award.

114 runs off 94 balls vs South Africa in Cardiff ODI (2013)

Shikhar Dhawan consolidated his place in India’s ODI side with his whirlwind knock of 114 runs against South Africa in a group stage match of the 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhawan eventually finished as the Man of the Tournament and played a key role in India’s Champions Trophy triumph in 2013.

97 runs off 81 balls vs England in Edgbaston ODI (2014)

England had posted a below-par total of 206 on the board in this match. But they still had a formidable bowling attack which included James Anderson and Chris Woakes. However, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane stitched together a brilliant partnership and sinked England. India scripted a rare ODI series victory riding on the back of Dhawan’s 97 off 81 balls.

