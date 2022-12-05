Shikhar Dhawan Birthday: 10 Times Team India's Opener Proved he has a Knack of Social Media

Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan! Team India’s ODI captain is celebrating his 37th birthday today, December 5. Ever since his One Day International debut in 2010 against Australia and test debut against the same in 2013, Shikhar Dhawan has mounted runs and records like no other. In his Test debut match itself, the star cricketer has the record for hitting the fastest century in just 85 balls.

Apart from his fireworks on the cricket field, Dhawan’s off-field antics have also kept him in headlines. The opener is arguably one of the most stylish cricketers of the Indian cricket team. His Instagram feed is testimony to the statement. Oh, and not to miss those hilarious Instagram reels. It is safe to say, Dhawan’s social media game is top notch.

On his special day today, let’s take a look at some of his posts:

Days ago, Shikhar Dhawan poked fun at Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma. In the Instagram reel, while Chahal was seen carrying all the luggage, Dhanashree walked out with a small trolley bag. “See, Mr. Chahal is working as a “coolie" today and carrying four bags," Dhawan said in the video. The clip has clocked over 5.8 million views.

Watch this adorable video of Dhawan meeting his son, Zoravar. P.S: Tu Jo Mila plays in the background.

Seek some fitness inspiration from the birthday boy. According to the cricketer, “Your body is your weapon. Keep it strong.”

Have you met Shikhar Dhawan’s “crazy family?”

Shikhar Dhawan always wears the “right amount of attitude.”

The cricketer’s ROFL video with teammate Ravindra Jadeja left the internet in splits.

Remember when Shikhar Dhawan’s glow-up turned out to be an epic fail?

Now, this is how Shikhar Dhawan and company celebrate their victory.

To all the men out there, please take notes from Shikhar Dhawan to keep fashion “simple” yet “significant.”

We totally love how the Indian batter provides his fans some moments of joy at his own expense. Dhawan’s banter with his father over marriage is our all-time favourite.

