Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: Instagram Pictures of Cricketer that Went Viral

One of the most stylish and dashing cricketers of the Indian cricket team, Shikhar Dhawan has several records to his name. He is one of the most successful white-ball openers the team boasts of and is known for his jolly avatar on as well as off the field. The player made his One Day International debut in 2010 against Australia and test debut against the same in 2013. In his Test debut match, the star cricketer hit the fastest century in just 85 balls. As the cricketer celebrates his 35th birthday on December 5, let’s go through some of his best Instagram pics:

As the Indian cricket team is currently in Australia for India vs Australia three-match ODI series, the Indian opener took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself while enjoying the view of Sydney Harbour. Sharing the picture he wrote, “A beautiful day to take a stroll near Sydney Harbour!”

The cricketer recently shared a picture of himself in the new jersey of Team India. The new jersey is in a darker shade of blue than the recent national team jerseys. He captioned the picture as, “New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go @indiancricketteam”. As he shared the pictures, his teammates and other celebs dropped the comment on the post.

Earlier during the Indian Premier League 2020, the cricketer was seen to have some yoga time to refresh his body and mind. In the picture, Shikhar can be seen doing Yoga on the ground as he wrote,

“Uncluttering the mind and body ahead of the big game @delhicapitals”.

The cricketer is not only known for his unbeatable form on cricket grounds but also for his stylish sartorial picks. He took over the internet as he looks dapper in a brown jacket. He dropped the picture on Instagram and expressed his love for good jackets and warm lights.

The star cricketer is quite active on social media and keeps sharing his pictures and videos with his fans. Earlier during IPL 2020, when Delhi Capitals won the match against Chennai Super Kings, Shikhar took to his social media handle to share his joy. Sharing a snap of himself from the cricket ground he Wrote, “A moment to remember for me This team keeps rising ”. In that match, he hit the century.